One America News (OAN) is the fastest growing news outlet in America. We can attribute this to solid reporting, on-air talent that is top-notch, and a dedication to pushing against the incessant “Orange Man Bad” propaganda spewed by most in mainstream media. But much of their recent success can be attributed to the fact that they caught President Trump’s eye, and he hasn’t been shy in touting the rapidly growing network.

Meanwhile, CNN has been in the ratings dumps for years. Their Obama-era popularity acted as a shield; they were able to pretend to be a news network for eight years because positive coverage of a president isn’t as conspicuous as negative coverage. Once then-candidate Trump secured the nomination for president in 2016, CNN switched gears and became unabashed opponents. They didn’t just prop up Hillary Clinton. They covered for her many foibles while shining a bright spotlight on anything they could spin as missteps by the GOP candidate.

It didn’t work. Obviously. When they partially recovered from their post-election doldrums and their on-air talent emerged from suicide watch, they dedicated themselves to getting President Trump removed as quickly as possible. It was Russia, Russia, Russia. Then it was Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. Now it’s all about COVID-19. The drum they set forth beating in November, 2016, has never had a break. Judging by their recent reporting, they’re showing some fatigue and their dwindling audience is losing hope.

The daily lashing of anything pro-Trump has sought new targets in hopes of rejuvenating some semblance of enthusiasm for their mission. Their latest victim is OAN. Their tactic is to throw out petty insults and label it as “news.” It’s a tool that has never really worked, but it seems to make them feel better about themselves so they continue to wield it. Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy chimed in with a video and article that rubbed me so far in the wrong direction, I had to do something I loathe doing: Talking about the fake news network on Twitter:

This particular piece about @OANN wasn't just more of the same from CNN. It was a clear display of jealousy with a complete lack of self-awareness. The "reporter" here is calling out how small OAN is. By doing so, he's belittling himself and the network he represents. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

The true lack of self-awareness comes in how CNN attacks OAN's positive coverage of President Trump. CNN spent eight years as adoring sycophants to President Obama. They've spent four years saying literally nothing positive about President Trump despite nonstop coverage. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

I, too, operate a tiny news outlet. I, too, support President Trump. I wish I didn't feel the need to be biased but the news industry is so lopsidedly against him, I am compelled to act as a counterbalance, "little-watched" as we may be. At least we have dignity. CNN has none. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

I’m generally a positive person. I prefer sarcasm and friendly jabs over Twitter thread critiques because, well, there are plenty of those all over social media already. But seeing them belittling a growing news outlet while their own 40-year-old network is hemorrhaging viewers really chapped my khakis. It was worse than hypocrisy, worse than pettiness. It was a mean-spirited attempt to trash a competitor whose upside is exponentially higher than CNN’s has been since its inception. And therein lies the true motivation for publishing it. They now view OAN as an actual competitor that must be quashed.

Is this a sign that they’re finally starting to realize they really are “fake news,” as the President has been saying for years? They’ve been collectively in denial of this with upper management jostling their employees back into the echo chamber any time they’re bombarded with examples of unhinged reporting or debunked claims of “the walls closing in” on President Trump. But how long can they ignore the fact that their narrative is driven by an agenda that has little to do with journalism and everything to do with partisan politics?

Sam Janey over at Twitchy wrote up a nice piece about my Twitter thread. Anytime I get a piece that associates me with J. Jonah Jameson, I have to share.

Americans deserve the truth. In the media, that’s supposed to come in one of two forms: news and opinions. News should be unbiased. Just the facts. Opinion pieces and commentary should be completely separate and properly labeled so Americans can easily distinguish between facts and perspectives. Sadly, CNN and most in mainstream media—admittedly on both sides of the ideological aisle—have intermingled opinions into their “news” reports. We do it. Fox News does it. MSNBC definitely does it. NY Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal… they’re all guilty.

OAN is one of the few that has very clear distinctions between news and commentary. Much of their news reporting is outsourced to the Associated Press and Reuters. There’s nothing wrong with this and they do transparently. It’s better to rely on wire services for broad news reporting because it becomes cost prohibitive for smaller outlets to keep bureaus around the world or fly out correspondents when news breaks. For some reason, CNN’s hit piece tries to paint this as a negative when it’s arguably the most credible way to keep OAN’s own commentary from creeping into news reporting.

What does it say about the once-mighty CNN that they’re taking potshots at smaller news outlets like OAN? Are they getting nervous? Do they feel threatened? Are their viewers checking out OAN and saying, “Hmm, this looks interesting.”? It would seem so.

