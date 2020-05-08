Plausible deniability. It’s a common tactic used by leaders, most commonly by top executives, to shield them from knowledge that could incriminate them or engulf them in scandal. Presidents use it all the time and are often kept out of particular loops so they don’t have exposure should things go south. Well, things have gone so far south in the FBI’s investigation and entrapment of General Michael Flynn that President Obama is now squarely involved.

Flynn was exonerated yesterday. This was great news for him, his family, and his supporters. But the news got better for them when it was revealed, coincidentally on the same day, that President Trump along with several members of his Deep State cabal were fully aware of what the FBI was doing to President Trump’s initial National Security Advisor.

Newly released documents from the Department of Justice show President Obama informed former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates of a phone call between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016. He did so in the Oval Office.

“Yates first learned of the December 2016 calls between [LTG Michael] Flynn and [Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergey] Kislyak on January 5, 2017, while in the Oval Office. Yates, along with then FBI-Director James Comey, then-CIA Director John Brennan, and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, were at the White House to brief members of the Obama Administration on the classified Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian Activities in Recent U.S Elections. President Obama was joined by his National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, and others from the National Security Council,” the document states.

“After the briefing, Obama dismissed the group but asked Yates and Comey to stay behind. Obama started by saying he had ‘learned of the information about Flynn’ and his conversation with Kislyak about sanctions. Obama specified he did not want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently, given the information. At that point, Yates had no idea what the President was talking about, but figured it out based on the conversation. Yates recalled Comey mentioning the Logan Act, but can’t recall if he specified there was an ‘investigation,'” it continues.

The most important line in all of this is “Obama specified he did not want any additional information on the matter.” This wasn’t because he did not think the matter was important or that he did not want it to head in a certain direction. He simply wanted to be taken out of the loop in case things went south. He could enjoy his post-presidency while the investigation was leading wherever it would lead and be able to pretend like he knew nothing about what was going on. In reality, he knew everything that was going on. From what we can tell by the declassified documents, he was involved in pushing it forward from the start.

This isn’t just bad news for President Obama and his Deep State co-conspirators. Current de facto Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden was also involved.

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York noted that former national security adviser Susan Rice had noted in a declassified memo to herself that she and then-Vice President Joe Biden were also in that meeting.

Rice’s memo stated: “At that point, Yates had no idea what the President was talking about, but figured it out based on the conversation. Yates recalled Comey mentioning the Logan Act, but can’t recall if he specified there was an ‘investigation.’ Comey did not talk.”

The January 5, 2017 meeting in which Sally Yates said she learned of Flynn-Kislyak call from President Obama himself–Susan Rice and VP Joe Biden were in that meeting, too, per Rice's famous memo-to-self. pic.twitter.com/6Wpdvkte0y — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 7, 2020

President Obama took himself out of the loop on General Flynn so he could have plausible deniability. Then, he lied about having any knowledge of the investigation at all. But these unclassified documents show he not only knew, but was involved from the start.

