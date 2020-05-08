It’s always been a fascinating phenomenon when the nation’s socialist media stands outside itself, pretending that it had nothing to do with its own actions. Now that the economy is being opened up – to the vehement objection of the left – they are doing a whiplash-inducing 180 trying to blame others for what they demanded, and are still demanding.

The infuriating irony is that the economic devastation wrought by the nation’s socialist left is becoming fully evident, they suddenly want to blame it on those who wanted to limit the crisis.

First things first: President Trump saved lives by trusting the scientists

At the beginning of the pandemic, President Trump dutifully listened to the experts and took action based on their predictions. The boffins predicted that millions would die unless we took drastic action, so he took the only course of action open to him in the middle of a dire situation.

The nation’s socialist left then pilloried him for taking this action. Either that or they criticized him for moving too fast or moving too slow, depending on the media narrative of the moment.

While most agreed to ‘flattening the curve’, It was the nation’s socialist left who insisted on surreptitiously moving the goalposts, making all manner of demands that we keep the economy locked down for a year or two.

The media then demanded we move the goalposts

Now that things are getting back to normal, the nation’s socialist left suddenly has had a convenient bought of amnesia, being ever forgetful that is was they who insisted in exploiting the crisis for all it’s worth.

Then of course, they also cynically tried to take full advantage of the crisis – as they always do:

This morning the Associated Press and Politico among others suddenly discovered the lock-down story as though they’ve been in a coma for the past 2 months.

Political fantasy battles economic reality after tens of millions of jobs lost

Trump expects a sharp bounce-back in jobs. But as bankruptcies pile up, the labor market will need much of the next decade to replace the jobs gone for good. … President Donald Trump is agitating for a rapid reopening of the U.S. economy to help reverse the damage quickly, hoping a swift bounce back would boost his reelection prospects in November. But the recovery is likely to be weighed down by severe damage to the private sector and a resistance to returning to the old normal, keeping the jobless rate still near 10 percent — the high of the Great Recession — by the end of 2021, a year into the next presidential term in office.

Leftists: You continue to exploit the crisis, so you own the results

There is a growing consensus from the anti-body tests and basic common sense, that the lock-down was unnecessary. We didn’t know that at the time, but now we do. However, you still want to take advantage of the situation for your petty control fetishes, pushing for voter fraud by mail and other reasons to ‘not waste a good crisis’.

That puts the ball in your court. You could have listened to the common sense of medical professionals on the front line. Instead, you chose to exploit the crisis for your own crass political gain.

This clearly shows that you don’t really care about the people, the economy, or anything else aside from your attainment of power. The saying is that you favor control over liberty and you have proven that in spades the past few weeks.

Whenever you had a choice between essential human rights or wielding arbitrary power, you cynically chose the later to satisfy your innate desire for control. The data shows that the shutdown will impact the people far more than the disease but you chose to ignore and even worse, tried to suppress those facts.

The bottom line

You people on the nation’s socialist left made your choice and now you want to try to have it both ways, pretending you had nothing to do with the economic devastation while your comrades in the local government try to prolong the crisis to deepen the damage. You can try to fool everyone and blame President Trump, but that only works on some of the people, and it will only work for some of the time.

