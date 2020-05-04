The eternity of the past few weeks has seen a parade of oddities, from photo-shopped protest signs to the emergence of ‘Murder Hornets’ – no doubt attributable to Global Cooling. However, nothing beats insufferable bleatings of the nation’s socialist media making the accusation that the pro-liberty right is willing to let people die to end the shutdown.

Yes, our ever so caring media pontificators are letting their superior feelings of self-righteousness get the better of themselves. The results are headlines such as this from John F. Harris of Politico “Admit It: You Are Willing to Let People Die to End the Shutdown”. On an interview with Colorado Governor Jared Polis on the question of opening up the economy.

This is not to defend the governor, but to look at the larger picture. Mr. Harris makes the mistake of looking at this through the lens of the horrid “Health or Wealth” or “Lives versus Livelihood” trope.

That his side of the political aisle is only driven by purest of motives – saving lives. While we of the pro-liberty right are only motivated with the cause of making money. As is usually the case, our comrades on the nation’s socialist left are drastically oversimplifying the situation.

“That’s why I found Polis’ foggy words in their own way brilliantly illuminating of how the pandemic is a signal moment in America’s ideological wars.

…

The pandemic highlights a different way of understanding relativism. It is not that values are no more than a matter of taste, in the way that you like pistachio but I like vanilla. It is to acknowledge—in a way our politics usually does not—that any important value is inevitably, at key moments, in competition with other important values. Individual liberties are in tension with public order. Respect for tradition is in tension with tolerance for diversity. And, yes, averting some number of tragic deaths from coronavirus is in tension with the need for a much larger number of people to resume life—sometime after it is no longer reckless to do so but sometime before it is perfectly safe.”

One finds the passage: “Individual liberties are in tension with public order.” Particularly illuminating since it hearkens back to the phrase: Common Good Before Individual Good perhaps better known as Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz in the original German and stamped on the coins of the Third Reich.

The problem for Mr. Harris is that this isn’t a binary situation as he falsely asserted. Never mind that as he and others covertly decided that the goalposts needed to be moved from flattening the curve to perfectly safe.

There are a number of reasons why the shutdown is dangerous, beginning with the fact that other medical needs aren’t being addressed, to the economic devastation and isolation causing suicides. This doesn’t even touch on the dire consequences of leftist lock-down destroying the economy.

Other medical needs are not being met

The ‘pandemic porn’ of the nation’s socialist media has had the adverse result of scaring the people away from the medical system, lest they are infected by the Chi-Com[SARS-CoV-2] virus. Then there is the fact that many healthcare facilities have cancelled elective surgeries and other procedures in anticipation of a flood of patients with COVID-19 based on the egregiously flawed models.

This means that many of the diagnostic procedures or tests won’t be accomplished in a timely manner. There will be dire consequences for this in the near future, something Mr. Harris failed to consider.

This was brought up in the video banned by YouTube:

DOCTORS DAN ERICKSON AND ARTIN MASSIHI AT ACCELERATED URGENT CARE RECOMMEND LIFTING LOCKDOWN

As well as in this other video interview from the same professional, as well as other medical professionals making the point that lack of access to medical care will cause non-COVID-19 deaths in addition to suicides and domestic violence.

Deaths from economic devastation

Hitting the economic pause button on the world’s economy will have a number of unknown consequences, depending on how long the left insists on perpetuating their thinly veiled control scheme.

In the short term, small businesses are being forced to close – permanently. In the long term, leftist shutdown polices will destroy the economy, resulting in famine and mass starvation.

Leftists of the nation’s socialist media seem to have the misguided perception that food magically appears at the grocery store or in the hands of a waiter at their favorite bistro. Unaware of the long, complex supply chain formed without government intervention based on economic freedom.

Were they to keep on micromanaging people’s lives it will begin to break down. The words of Rudyard Kipling in his poetic work The Gods of the Copybook Headings come to mind:

On the first Feminian Sandstones we were promised the Fuller Life

(Which started by loving our neighbour and ended by loving his wife)

Till our women had no more children and the men lost reason and faith,

And the Gods of the Copybook Headings said: “The Wages of Sin is Death.” In the Carboniferous Epoch we were promised abundance for all,

By robbing selected Peter to pay for collective Paul;

But, though we had plenty of money, there was nothing our money could buy,

And the Gods of the Copybook Headings said: “If you don’t work you die.”

It won’t matter how much funny money we pretend to print if the economy breaks down, the tired leftist trope will come true: You can’t eat money.

The nation’s socialist left has an unfortunate tendency to automatically assert a false sense of moral superiority. They do this ‘without evidence’ as the saying goes. This what lands them in trouble, they simply assume that they are right without having to ground that assertion in facts.

Turning up the projection to eleven

Later on, in the piece, the author plumbs the depths of the gutter even more with this:

An honest brand of politics, which we urgently need, admits the tension and tries in good faith—with reference to evolving evidence and with acknowledgment of uncertainty—to resolve it in the public interest. A dishonest brand of politics, of which we are wearily familiar, assumes a pose of superiority and certitude, and cares about evidence mostly as it can be deployed as a weapon or shield in a partisan argument that began long before the issue at hand and will continue long after.

This from someone who has the audacity to write this as a headline “Admit It: You Are Willing to Let People Die to End the Shutdown”

The bottom line

Perhaps that line was just click-bait, or perhaps he really believes that is the case. The later is hard to believe given that he failed to make the case for his incendiary assertion. Nor is that the only egregious headline seen in this epoch, it’s just the one of the moment.

Nevertheless, that kind of headline could hardly be considered ’an honest brand of politics’ since the author himself ‘assumes a pose of superiority and certitude’ with little regard to the evidence. The nation’s socialist media loves to project it’s maladies on others, with none worse than this case of the moment.

