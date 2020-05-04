Everyone who isn’t delusional or living in a cave realizes mainstream media is biased against the right. They’re biased against President Trump, the GOP, and conservatives in general. But many are also biased in favor of the Chinese Communist Party. Why? Because they’re essentially owned by them.

Reporting on the origins of the coronavirus can act as a canary in mainstream media’s bias coalmine. The evidence is so strong that it originated there and not 300 yards away at a wet market that didn’t even sell bat soup despite the original reports, any journalist worth their spit would consider it to be the most likely source. But, many do not. At least they’re pretending like they do not. These are the people and news organizations that you can know with a certainty are owned and operated by the Chinese Communist Party. President Trump Tweeted about some of them today.

MSDNC and FAKE NEWS CNN are going wild trying to protect China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

Multiple reputable sources have discussed the likelihood for months. Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck, William Barr, and multiple sources in China itself have been saying for a long time that the Wuhan Virology Lab is the likely source of the coronavirus. Bats are studied there. Specifically, bat coronaviruses that can be transmitted to humans are studied there.

It’s so close to the alleged ground zero of the outbreak that it’s no wonder the CCP picked the wet market as the place to blame for it. But no bat soup has ever been sold there. The Chinese Communist Party is lying as the Chinese Communist Party always does. They still deny that Tienanmen Square even happened and they punish anyone who tries to say otherwise.

If a journalist says it’s a “conspiracy theory” to say the coronavirus likely originated at the Wuhan Virology Lab, they are not really a journalist. They are somehow owned by the Chinese Communist Party and should not be trusted.

