Dr. Dan Erickson rose to prominence last week after an interview was released with him delivering a message that ran contrary to what the experts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and others have been promoting for a month. The outrage towards Dr. Erickson rose quickly when his interview hit five million views on YouTube alone, so YouTube censored it and issued a statement:

“We quickly remove flagged content that violate our Community Guidelines, including content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of local healthy authority recommended guidance on social distancing that may lead others to act against that guidance,” said the statement. “However, content that provides sufficient educational, documentary, scientific or artistic (EDSA) context is allowed — for example, news coverage of this interview with additional context. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we’ve had clear policies against COVID-19 misinformation and are committed to continue providing timely and helpful information at this critical time.”

It was shared on social media by many prominent users, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. But Dr. Erickson wasn’t reading the party line on the issue by telling people to stay at home and for the coronavirus lockdown to continue indefinitely. He was calling for the nation to open up for business immediately.

“The Raging Patriot” Joey Saladino had Dr. Erickson on his show to discuss his position on COVID-19 and the proper ways to handle it. Based on actual data instead of speculation, Dr. Erickson believes herd immunity is the way to go. Check it out before it gets censored, too.

