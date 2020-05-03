Filed under going so far out on a limb that squirrels are taking notice. Sometimes it’s easier to cut to the chase instead of writing a bunch of intermediate stories that end up at the same point anyway.

The Biden blow-up is a sure sign that the pandemic is over. Even the AP is having to recycle stories on the crisis. Just consider what’s going to happen politically since it’s been obvious that he’s just a stand-in for what’s behind door number 1.

Knowing the nation’s socialist left as we do, they will most certainly come up with some new malady to denigrate anyone who opposes his replacement. We have a few suggestions, but first, let’s present the case for how this will happen.

Biden was always just a placeholder

This is just an outsider observation, but others have seen this as well. Something seems to have happened at the end of February with the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary. Despite everyone’s distorted time perception, this took place a little over 2 months ago.

At the time admitted socialist Bernard Sanders was poised to sweep his way into the nomination. Leftists all over the nation had a ‘what are we doing’ moment and pulled back from the brink. At that moment, they had few choices with Biden being the most viable.

We don’t really know what took place behind the scenes, but all the stars began lining up for Joe and he was off to the races. Many \scratched their head in wonder of why the authoritarians were doing this. There were only two possible reasons for this. Either they thought that Biden was the best choice to lose to President Trump or he was just a placeholder like the unnamed opponent in certain polls.

Option one doesn’t even seem possible and with the national socialist media trying to pretend they were on the Tara Reade story from the beginning, the placeholder theory is the only one that makes sense.

The best replacement for Biden

We’ve already broached this subject on the pages of the NOQ Report: Stop assuming Joe Biden will be the nominee. The DNC has tricks up their sleeve.

This has been bandied about in terms of the man’s mental acuity. Now with the Tara Read story becoming prominent, this has become a much larger question. From the list in the previous story on the subject:

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

While garnering some positive press coverage with the national socialist media, this came at the price of showing some unpleasant aspects of the man along with some brewing issues that need to be resolved. Not to mention that his moniker should be Andrew “Confiscation could be an option” Cuomo.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

She checks off one of the identity politics boxes, but not as many as Michelle Obama while both are almost equally unqualified. It’s becoming hard to keep track of how many times she’s lost. Time has really passed her by along with most of her party. The authoritarian socialists could never be that desperate to give her another go. We’d see giant hornets flying around before that happened.

CA Governor Gavin Newsom.

From the previous article:

The radical progressive on the west coast may not have polled as well as his New York counterpart, but things have been changing recently. Newsom is getting tons of good press as focus shifts from failures in New York to apparent coronavirus hope in the west. The only reason he’s not higher on the list is because his record fails under scrutiny. Have you seen what happened in San Francisco under his reign?

He’s also fancied himself to be a micro-tyrant like many others on the national socialist left. Like Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, that’s not going to be a good look in the next few months. We’re going to quickly grow weary of all this shutdown malarkey (to borrow a phrase from Joe). The people want their liberty back. Those who still want to exploit this crisis aren’t going to be very popular.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

She’s the wildcard. If she ends up being the nominee in a House of Cards-esque switcheroo, it will be because that was the plan from the start. She has unequivocally downplayed all calls for her to run. That would make her swooping in to save the day a heartwarming story to be told for the ages despite the likelihood that if it happens, it was always going to happen.

That last sentence makes the point all too well. Somewhere along the way, the nation’s socialist party came to the realization that no one was excited by the field of candidates. The chaos card of the Chi-Com virus wasn’t on anyone’s radar screens, so it looked like the left would properly remain the losers they’ve always been. Recall that Barack Obama’s ‘victory’ came because of the media carefully choosing the candidate for the pro-liberty right and having the fortuitous financial crash take place with almost pinpoint accuracy to sweep him into office.

The replacement plan

Thus, it could be easily postulated that the plan was for Michelle to be chosen for the Vice-presidential nod, as the backup to Biden. Alternatively, the placeholder plan would have her – or someone else – step in at the last moment.

Why would they pursue this course of action? That’s easy to answer. It short circuits the whole process. Instead of a long primary process that illustrates all the candidate’s flaws, it would be an exciting whirlwind. Better yet, she would have avoided the bruising primary process.

Every day the national socialist media can breathlessly report on the first time presidential run of the first [insert identity politics qualifiers]. That can take all the oxygen out of the room and fast and furiously distract from all the scandals and authoritarianism of the Obama administration.

Plus, she can take credit for any success, while demurring from all the failures since she was only the first lady. It’s the model set up by Comrade Clinton herself.

The excitement smoke would help keep her from having to campaign too much, revealing her abject flaws in the process. Part of this would be the use of new words to describe an illness no one knew we had.

New words to distract from the issues

All of this leads us to the words the left will incessantly parrot to suppress the opposition. They, of course, spew the word ‘racist’ or ‘white supremacist’ without thinking. The misogyny accusation is just another word in their verbal assault weaponry.

The problem for them is that they will have to somehow combine the two for maximum effect. This is how we’re going to help them out, combining these two overused pejoratives.

Misogynistic + Racist = Misogyracinistic

Racism + Misogyny

Since they don’t have function ideology, leftists prefer to use epithets instead of cogent arguments. After all, it’s a lot easier to scream Racism or Misogyracinamism than to actually debate the issues since they lose when they do that.

