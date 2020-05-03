Never trust those who don’t practice what they preach. Case-in-point: Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. On top of being a proponent of population control, forced vaccines, and most far-left causes, he’s also a staunch believer in promoting climate change hysteria. In one recent talk, he said temperatures will rise continuously going forward and sea levels will rise, decimating the coastlines.

There are many who do not buy into this narrative… including Gates himself. If he did, he wouldn’t have just purchased a $43 million mansion right off the ocean in Del Mar, California. PragerU called out his hypocrisy:

Bill Gates just purchased an oceanfront property for $43 Million. Evidently the climate activist isn't expecting a sea level rise after all… pic.twitter.com/arZfr0dY3w — PragerU (@prageru) May 3, 2020

Rising sea levels are one of the most common scare techniques used by climate change alarmists to drive interest in their cause. The way thy see it, such a large chunk of the population lives near the ocean, self-preservation can become a motivating factor if they continue to echo this claim. Never mind the fact that there have been no documented cases of climate change causing major issues on the coast that could not be attributed to standard erosion.

Progressives need to establish a sense of urgency, which is why they incessantly invoke the 10-year prediction for climate apocalypse. Unfortunately for them, they’ve been invoking this same talking point since the 1970s and we’re still inconveniently here with no notable effects. They also like to blame standard phenomena like changes in weather patterns and increased storm activity as proof-positive that man-made climate change is in the process of killing us.

It isn’t.

Leftist elites love to warn us about the doom and gloom associated with their climate change predictions. If Bill Gates really believed the ocean levels will rise and engulf the coast, would he really buy a $43 million mansion off the coast? Apparently, he would.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.