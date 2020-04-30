During the 2016 presidential campaign, Matt Drudge’s news aggregator, Drudge Report, was often called an “echo chamber” for Trump supporters. This wasn’t a fair assessment as the site would report on both good and bad for the President. Granted, even the “bad” stories were often from sources that spun the news in his favor, but he did not ignore the news like so many in mainstream media do today.

Fast forward to the anti-Trump phase of the Drudge Report and it really has become an echo chamber. Not only does the site publish anti-Trump stories while ignoring anything that could be construed as positive for him, it even ignores bombshells that go against the leftist narrative. Case-in-point: The recent bombshells about General Michael Flynn. Everyone’s talking about it… except Drudge.

The scandals surrounding the FBI’s investigation of Flynn are exactly the type of content one would expect to see on Drudge. Even left-leaning websites like Politico and Vox are talking about it. The news is THAT big and the revelations are THAT damning to the Federal Bureau of Investigations. It’s perfect fodder for Drudge… at least it would have been before the site became the progressive echo chamber it is today.

There are alternatives, as we’ve often discussed on NOQ Report. Our favorites are The Liberty Daily, Citizen Free Press, WhatFinger, Rantingly, and 63Red, but there are others. We’ve looked at Bongino Report and Gab Trends in the past as well and both show promise despite being newer. There’s simply no need for conservatives and Trump supporters to continue to visit Drudge Report. It’s a leftist haven now.

Whether Drudge has just “evolved” into a progressive or if he has always been one, it’s clear his site is not what it used to be. Some have speculated he was bought out, blackmailed, or both by the Chinese Communist Party, George Soros, or someone else who has a problem with President Trump. Either way, his site is no longer conservative-friendly and based on the limited public interactions he’s had over the past three years, neither is he.

If there was any doubt Drudge Report has sold out to the CCP or someone, the conspicuous silence about multiple Michael Flynn bombshells should dispel any lingering hope that Matt Drudge hasn’t gone to the dark side. He has. Pretending like the tragedy of Michael Flynn’s four-year ordeal isn’t worth reporting is downright despicable.

