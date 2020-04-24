From “pandemic drones” to contact tracing apps to AI-driven video surveillance, the coronavirus has been the catalyst for a rapid expansion of the surveillance state. The worst part is NOT that government agencies and private companies are working incessantly to install draconian monitoring equipment and policies across the nation. The worst part is the millions of Americans who will ignorantly or even gleefully accept the creation of a post-privacy society.

The people are scared. Some are scared about their health. Others are scared about their financial future. A good chunk of people are likely scared about both. And through the turmoil driven by the coronavirus, the seeds of our dystopian future are being planted. It’s time for patriotic, freedom-loving Americans to stand up and push back before it’s too late.

In today’s podcast, Tammy and I dove into these disturbing developments to warn America that we must not succumb to the fears that can drive us to trade freedom for security. As bad as things may seem (and they’re likely not as bad as most people believe) with the coronavirus and the economy, the prevailing long-term threat comes from government and Big Tech taking advantage of the situation to accomplish their authoritarian goals.

In this episode we also talk about:

Nevada congressional candidate Mindy Robinson getting suspended from Twitter for posting a tame Joe Biden meme.

Nancy Pelosi’s new congressional committee designed to start investigating the “coronavirus impeachment” of President Trump.

Tammy’s and my future in podcasting.

Mainstream media faking counter-protesters at freedom rallies… all caught on camera.

America stands at a crossroad. Things won’t go back to normal even after the coronavirus is contained. A new normal is forming. We can shape it if we unite as patriots to make our voices heard. If not, we are condemned to the whims of the authoritarians.

THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA STRIKES AGAIN! VIRGINIA! A protester, Jess Lynne Black, catches a STAGED nurse, cameramen, and car that just so happens to be at a stop light with an American flag with TRUMP splashed across it.. #agenda They are LYING TO YOU!

