If George Orwell wrote Robocop, it would look something like what we’re seeing today emerging in the “coronavirus technology” segment. Before the coronavirus, it was simply “surveillance technology,” but that’s a bit too ominous. Now that there’s a crisis acting as a smokescreen, the companies with these draconian burgeoning technologies have clear cover to peddle their invasive wares.

The latest dystopian dream comes in the form of workplace monitoring software. It watches people using the eye in the sky and tags them when they encroach on each other’s 6-foot recommended distance from others.

This new workplace monitoring tool issues an alert when anyone is less than six feet apart. Amazon is also using similar software to monitor the distances between their warehouse staff. https://t.co/aUiVgUMWg5 pic.twitter.com/hscudU77u2 — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) April 22, 2020

According to MIT Technology Review, technology such as this does not require special equipment or costly installs. In most cases, companies who want to employ these artificial intelligence watchdogs can likely integrate their current surveillance systems with the software to run the programs.

China has already been using similar technology as part of their social credit scoring program. Long before the coronavirus was a thing, the Chinese Communist Party installed nearly half-a-billion cameras around the country to monitor everything from the mundane to the insane. Programs like this would catch people jaywalking, smoking cigarettes in non-designated spots, or even not smiling enough at school. They use this data to rate their citizens’ worthiness to travel, get good jobs, or even have appropriate friends.

But that could never come to the United States, right? Wrong. Even before the coronavirus made such technology more acceptable for obvious reasons, there were signs that the western world was starting to consider embracing China’s surveillance practices.

If stuff like this sounds like something America would never do, you’re not paying enough attention. If it seems harmless or even beneficial, you’re drinking the Kool-Aid. This is an attack on our freedoms with consequences that will last beyond the coronavirus.

