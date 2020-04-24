New evidence of backroom deals, partisan corruption at the Department of Justice, and massive cover ups is finally coming out in the Michael Flynn case. As his attorney, Sidney Powell, pushes to have the General’s prosecution dismissed, this new evidence seems to be the nail in the coffin that will force the government to acknowledge Flynn’s innocence.

The retired three-star general and first choice to be President Trump’s National Security Advisor has been fighting for his freedom ever since he pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators. But the mountain of evidence that he was conned by a vindictive Deep State following President Trump’s 2016 victory just got a great deal bigger with revelations that exculpatory evidence covered by the Brady doctrine has been withheld by the FBI all along.

Attorney General William Barr had assigned attorneys in the Eastern District of Missouri to review the investigation and the case put forth by the prosecution. Now, that information has been analyzed by U.S. Attorney Timothy Shea and given to Powell. Though much of it is still sealed, what we’ve been able to see so far indicates the FBI and prosecutors went to great lengths to keep it all under wraps.

Powell’s supplemental motion to dismiss is an addendum to her January filing. Even though the evidence in her initial filing seemed to indicate deep corruption by FBI investigators and DoJ prosecutors, the fact that Flynn had pleaded guilty made it challenging to dismiss his conviction. This new evidence should open the door for dismissal as it demonstrates “the fix was in” at every level in the Deep State’s attempt to get Flynn.

New Flynn filing – Supplemental Motion to Dismiss There was a "side deal to not prosecute Flynn Jr." that was kept secret to avoid disclosure requirements. Full doc: https://t.co/IBos3aYQS5 pic.twitter.com/PkBLsIWvla — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 24, 2020

“All this new evidence, and the government has advised there is more to come, proves that the crimes were committed by the FBI officials and then the prosecutors,” Powell’s motion says. “The government’s misconduct in this case is beyond shocking and reprehensible. It mandates dismissal.”

The limited public information from the release seems to be more than enough to dismiss Michael Flynn’s prosecution. His attorney, Sidney Powell, says more is coming. It’s time to let this American hero get on with his life.

