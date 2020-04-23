Roger Stone was finally unleashed last week following a 16-month gag order during his criminal trial that culminated in a guilt verdict on all seven charges. With his final request for a retrial denied, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson lifted the gag order. He joined One America’s Jack Posobiec to discuss the potential for a pardon from his long-time friend, President Trump.

Stone admitted that neither he nor his lawyers have spoken to the White House about a pardon, though he remains hopeful that one will come before he is expected to report to prison for 40-months.

BREAKING: Roger Stone joins @OANN His gag order has been lifted after 16 months, and he speaks out on his biased trial and hopes for a presidential pardon He has been ordered to surrender himself to federal custody next week https://t.co/REcrh0Xipl — Jack Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 23, 2020

“Am I praying for it? Yes, of course I am. Have I formally submitted paperwork for a pardon? No I haven’t,” Stone said. “I’ve had no discussions with anyone at the White House, nor have my lawyers. This is, in my opinion, in God’s hands.”

The President has stated on multiple occasions that he believes the arrest, charges, trial, and conviction of Stone were unfair and politically motivated. But thus far, he has not indicated that he intends to pardon Stone. Before his request for retrial was denied, the President had said he would let it “play out.” Now, the ball is in his court.

The President will take some heat if he pardons Roger Stone. But between the politicized nature of the conviction and President Trump’s respect for loyalty, it’s unimaginable that he wouldn’t pardon his friend before he spends a day in prison.

Stone has a website set up to help with his legal defense fund.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.