Leftists tend to assume that they are based in science and that they are, of course, morally superior. They know this because they’re morally superior and they are based in science, secure in this knowledge because they are based in science and, of course, morally superior.

A self-imposed echo chamber makes it easy to maintain this delusion. They simply ignore any contravening information. With the national socialist media permeating every aspect of our society, this is easy to do. It’s the opposite situation for those of us on the pro-liberty right. We have to seek out different sources and maintain a healthy sense of skepticism.

This one good reason to listen to those such as soon to be Conservators of liberty Tim Pool or Dr. Karlyn Borysenko [We’re only half joking, and we submit that true liberals belong on the right].

The video we’re sharing from the entirely too prolific Tim Pool [again only joking], makes several important points. One is that this shutdown is going to cost far more lives that it supposedly will save due to suicide caused by economic strife and civil unrest. Even worse, the UN warns of ‘biblical’ famines of a quarter of a billion people as coronavirus threatens to leave three dozen nations starving.

The other is that while leftists think of themselves as intellectually and morally superior, they are in fact quite the opposite because they look at the shutdown as an either/or situation while they mock the signs supposedly carried by pro-liberty protesters.

Their echo chamber mentality means that they don’t fully understand the ramifications of stopping the engine of the world.

