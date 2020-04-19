United States taxpayer dollars have been going to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for the last six years, according to a bombshell dropped by Senator Ted Cruz late last week. The Institute is now widely considered to be the likely source of the coronavirus that led to the current pandemic.

“In fiscal year 2019, the funding for the Wuhan Institute for Virology was $76,301,” Cruz said on The Verdict with Ted Cruz, a podcast he holds with The Daily Wire’s Michael J. Knowles. The Senator called for all funding to stop immediately.

BREAKING NEWS: Today @NIH confirmed to me 76,000 US taxpayer dollars in FY2019 went to one of the Chinese virology labs in Wuhan at the center of the #CoronavirusOutbreak. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2020

The administration should immediately halt US taxpayer funds from going to these Chinese virology labs. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2020

“It was part of an overall $3.7 million funding program that went to six years in sites in China, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Myanmar,” Cruz said the NIH reported to him.

The project included studying viral diversity in bats and surveying people that live in high-risk communities for evidence of bat-coronavirus infection. It also funded laboratory experiments to analyze and predict which newly discovered viruses pose the greatest threats to human health.

Why is mainstream media not covering this bombshell? Though they love attacking federal funding going to bad places, they’d have to accept the narrative that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the coronavirus.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.