Representative Dan Crenshaw came prepared to his interview/debate with HBO host Bill Maher. Without his studio audience, Maher proved to be easily outmatched by the Congressman as they debated the White House’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

Maher went through a timeline of supposed failures committed by Washington DC in general and President Trump in particular. Crenshaw broke in to address each issue. It was a masterclass in using truth to debunk lies.

.@billmaher tries to blame Trump for China Virus — @DanCrenshawTX drops a Truth MOAB on him. pic.twitter.com/KsYXH2h8I0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2020

At one point, Maher went after the President for his early reactions in January, particularly the fact that the travel ban did not seal up the country as much as hoped. Crenshaw’s response was measured and accurate, easily demonstrating that it was the left, not President Trump, who fought the travel ban initially.

“If you’re saying you wish that travel restriction had been more extreme, okay, fine,” Crenshaw said. “You apparently had the foresight back then when apparently no one else did, but the fact is that if Joe Biden was in charge at that moment, he’s already said he wouldn’t have done it. … Nancy Pelosi actually proposed legislation to stop it.”

The interview was supposed to be an opportunity for Maher to dunk on the President and possibly catch Crenshaw in his own criticisms. But Crenshaw didn’t take the bait. He didn’t need to. And without Maher’s audience to clap like sheep at his retorts while booing the evil conservative, he didn’t stand a chance.

The left is trying desperately to revise history and claim that President Trump and Republicans in general did not respond quickly enough. But when we compare the President’s reactions to those of people like Nancy Pelosi, it’s clear who was ahead of the curve.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.