The coronavirus that has spread as a pandemic around the world—infecting at least two million people and killing over 133,000 so far—was accidentally leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab and not from a nearby wet market, as the Chinese Communist Party has claimed from the beginning. A report citing multiple sources by Fox News shows confidence is high among experts that the CCP’s official story is false… and arguably the most expensive cover up of all time.

Documents detail early efforts by doctors at the lab and early efforts at containment. The Wuhan wet market initially identified as a possible point of origin never sold bats, and the sources tell Fox News that blaming the wet market was an effort by China to deflect blame from the laboratory, along with the country’s propaganda efforts targeting the U.S. and Italy.

Though the report is being treated as “breaking” and labeled by Fox News as “exclusive,” it has been widely covered by independent media sources for a while. Last week, Glenn Beck released essentially the same evidence, going further to demonstrate that bats are not and were never sold at the wet market. His comprehensive video on the matter garnered a respectable 92,000 views so far, but did not get picked up by mainstream media.

Others in independent media have been ringing the same bell as well. The official story from the CCP that has been echoed by the World Health Organization (WHO) has had holes in it from the start. Now, questions are emerging about what repercussions should be levied on China for not stopping the spread of the deadly disease when they had the chance.

Unfortunately, China has so much influence over American mainstream media that it’s certain there will be major debunking and propaganda efforts used against the story. But the facts are crystal clear. Even without the expert sources for Fox News and Glenn Beck, common sense should tell us that a viral research lab which was warned about by the U.S. Embassy in 2018 is the most likely source of the disease instead of a wet market in which the bats were not even sold.

U.S. Embassy officials warned in January 2018 about inadequate safety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab and passed on information about scientists conducting risky research on coronavirus from bats, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The WHO is already facing challenges after President Trump announced yesterday that his administration will be defunding the WHO until the results of an investigation into how they failed so miserably at their primary job.

The Fox News report is being widely covered by conservative and even some mainstream media outlets. Of course, Glenn Beck made the same report a week ago, but mainstream media refused to pick it up. At least now the truth is getting out.

