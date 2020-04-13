I don’t support the cops, but I support law enforcement officers. Confused, let me explain.

Let’s get real, this whole Blue Lives Matter and Back the Badge movement was a response to the progressive left’s Black Lives Matter movement.

Was this inherently wrong?

No, but many of those on the right are reactionary; the left hates this, we love it. That’s why the country keeps sliding further to the left. The progressives set the agenda; we fight it, give them 50% of what they want, and we call it a victory.

Progressives learned from Ronald Reagan, where we didn’t. Reagan would take half a loaf, which is better than none, and then come back and ask for more the next time around.

We give half the loaf up, call it and victory, and when we give the other half up later, we call it a win again.

Just like we need to stop ceding the ground and letting leftists control the narrative, we need to stop taking sides and hold our ground and start pushing our agenda of “The Constitution and Principles Matter.”

I don’t support murder. So when Black Lives Matter activists killed two police officers in Brooklyn, New York, I can stand on principle and say murder is never acceptable, regardless if a cop was murdered or not. I don’t want harm falling upon anyone.

Does this mean I don’t support law enforcement?

No, I support law enforcement. Law enforcement, to me, is supporting and defending the Constitution and all just laws and supporting those people, including police officers, that do support and defend these principles. By defending our principles, I, in turn, am supporting law enforcement officers.

When I see those on the right angry at the unconstitutional actions of elected officials then giving a pass to cops for just doing their job, I find this full of rank hypocrisy.

Police officers, just like elected officials took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of their respective states.

Even in our military, a soldier is required to disobey any unlawful order. If they obey an unlawful order, they can be held responsible. Yet, why don’t we principally hold police officers to the same standard?

This doesn’t mean I believe that police officers, should be prosecuted for giving Mississippi churchgoers fines of $500 for attending a drive-in service. What it means is that I will not support cops blindly, but I will stand by the Constitution, American values, and principles, and with all those that do likewise.

For instance, I do support police officers the majority of the time, why? Because who will typically do the right thing, a criminal, or a police officer? The police officer will, but when a police officer doesn’t do the right thing, I will not support it.

Just like if I was alive during the Civil Rights protests in Mississippi, I would have never supported police officers’ oppressive measures and the enforcement of Jim Crow laws.

Even those wearing a badge are flawed humans and can become oppressive, tyrannical, and sometimes just plain out evil. No one is above reproach. We must do as Reagan said, “trust but verify.”

So for those police officers that were handing out citations to churchgoers in Mississippi, I say shame on you. You should know better, and I will not give you a pass for just doing your job. You should have refused to hand out those citations.

We expect better from you, that is why we have entrusted you with protecting and defending us. I implore all police officers everywhere. Do the right thing, and trust me, when you stand on principle, we will all Back the Badge.

Konstantinos Roditis is a government reform and taxpayer advocate and was a 2018 nominated candidate for California State Controller. You can follow him on Twitter & Facebook.