I have to be honest. I really thought getting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to support Biden was going to take a swift kick or two from Nancy Pelosi. Not long ago, the first term congresswoman famously said, “In any other country Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party”. At that time, she characterized the establishment wing as the disruptive force in the Democrat party. It seemed she truly believed the progressive wing, personified by her and the other members of The Squad, were ascendant.

Crash Course in Reality

However, this view would be denying reality. According to surveys, the progressive left makes up about 8% the electorate. While Ocasio-Cortez may be typical of the progressive activist base, she does not reflect the typical Democrat voter.

Now it almost seems as if she is expecting the Biden campaign to reach out to her. This is despite her acting as Bernie Sanders most vocal surrogate during the primary. In an interview with The New York Times, it appears she expects to have a lot of input. This may be the funniest quote in the whole article:

And so, I don’t think this conversation about changes that need to be made is one about throwing the progressive wing of the party a couple of bones — I think this is about how we can win.

Biden’s Policies

Throughout the campaign, Biden has already moved far left on immigration and green policies. He has even told coal miners to learn to code. Three days ago he decided we should forgive student loans, amid an economic meltdown due to COVID-19. The one where we just added $2.2 trillion dollars to the debt. And while he has not signed on for Medicare for All, he’s getting closer.

Now, many of these policies will be seen as problematic in the current economic climate and through the lens of a pandemic. American awareness regarding the importance of border control and the impact of jobs lost to the economic shutdown are bound to change voters perspectives. Perhaps where the electorate will be changed the most is in their view of foreign relations. Especially with China. AOC and Biden are both on record calling the President’s travel ban xenophobic. And Biden is a well known dove on China.

Trouble at Home

At this time Ocasio-Cortez may want to worry about the challenges she faces in maintaining her own seat. Recently, former CNBC host Michelle Caruso-Cabrera announced she has raised $1M in her effort to unseat AOC in the primary. Because she is running as a pro-business moderate and has gotten the backing of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Perhaps more important in the current economic climate, Caruso-Cabrera supported the Amazon facility locating in the district. AOC was part of scuttling it because she doesn’t understand how tax credits work.

In her interview, Ocasio-Cortez is worried about Joe Biden’s performance with Latino voters and youth voters. As a surrogate she couldn’t motivate the youth vote to come out for Sanders, whom they actually liked. Not sure how you will get them motivated to vote for an establishment septuagenarian.

In the end, she may get a phone call. I think it will be to arrange her very public endorsement of the nominee. However given the policy moves Biden has already made, I am not sure she will be getting to many more bones thrown her way.