The United States has had the most coronavirus-related deaths, due at least in part to the way we’re attributing cause of death. But that’s a whole other story. Even with our “enhanced” death toll reporting, we’re ranked 12th on the list of deaths per one million people, currently sitting at 67.6. By comparison, Italy, Belgium, and Spain all have over 300 deaths per one million people, according to tracking by Real Clear Politics.

According to China's numbers, they've only had 2.4 deaths per 1 million people. U.S. is at 67.6. Italy, Belgium, and Spain are over 300. Any journalist who believes China's numbers isn't really a journalist. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 13, 2020

New York, New Jersey, and Michigan account for 60% of coronavirus deaths in the United States. Without those deaths in the math, we’d be ranked 20th at 27.20 deaths per million. By no means am I trying to minimize the impact of this disease, but it’s important to understand the numbers when we consider what China is reporting.

According to official numbers from the Chinese Communist Party, the coronavirus has claimed 2.4 lives for every one million people. That would put them on par with nations that didn’t have their first cases until months after people were already dying in China from the coronavirus. In other words, they’re flat-out lying.

China’s government is famously fictional when it comes to offering life-saving statistics and research to the rest of the world. Had they and the World Health Organization sounded the alarm in December (or earlier) when they became aware of the severity of this disease, millions could have been spared from being infected across the globe. This is why they—both the CCP and the WHO—need to be investigated and possibly face repercussions when this crisis is over. They are the direct cause of the coronavirus becoming a pandemic in the first place.

It is incumbent on the President to break the United States free from any attachments to China going forward. The trade war should be over, replaced by a dramatic cut in what we import from China. Let’s produce domestically when we can and find better trade partners for the things we must import.

Most Americans other than Democratic politicians and progressive mainstream media journalists already knew China’s numbers were bald-faced lies. But for those who don’t want to face facts, these numbers should be all the evidence they need.

