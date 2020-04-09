The President often calls mainstream media the “enemy of the people.” He’s not wrong. While I disagree with any form of censorship or lawsuits against members of our free and vibrant press, I’m not willing to give them a pass when it comes to reporting. It’s incumbent on us, the American people, to call them out when they report falsely and to stop watching them based on their biases.

As unhinged as they’ve been since President Trump won in 2016, their most heinous universal act has come during the coronavirus crisis. They are generally against the hope and potential life-saving benefits of Hydroxychloroquine despite many clear indicators of its efficacy. Why are they against it? Because President Trump was the first public figure to tout it, and the last thing they want is for him to be proven right.

Think about that. Here’s a drug that has been proven to be safe for most people, having been used as a malaria-fighting drug for decades. It is a known quantity with known side-effects and risk factors. The vast majority of studies have determined it seems to have a positive effect on those who have contracted the coronavirus. Despite this information, mainstream media still refuses to publish anything positive about it.

One needs only look at their lack of reporting of certain stories that demonstrate the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine to realize they don’t care about the American people. They care only about their agenda. They know if they got the disease, they would figure out a way to get the drug if things got really bad. But publicly, they must be opposed to it because Orange Man Bad. Here’s an example of a story that should be on the front page of every newspaper and opening segment of every news show.

The left loves to tell us to “listen to doctors.” It’s time for them to take their own advice and stop spreading propaganda against Hydroxychloroquine. https://t.co/FVmK1Xeq6z — NOQ Report (@NoqReport) April 9, 2020

In today’s show, we discuss how mainstream media is amplifying any negative stories about Hydroxycloroquine while suppressing the many stories that demonstrate its efficacy in treating the coronavirus. They hate President Trump THAT much.

You can also hear this show on our brand new LOCALS page.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.