As a Congressman and co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, Mark Meadows unified conservatives while rankling moderate Republicans. As the new White House Chief of Staff, he’s unifying allies of President Trump and eliminating those who aren’t fully on board with the White House agenda. Few are noticing the multitude of moves being made because nearly all media attention is being paid to the coronavirus crisis.

That’s just fine for Meadows who prefers the moves to be seamless and under the radar. The only major move reported so far was removing Stephanie Grisham as Press Secretary, replacing her with the ultra-loyal Kayleigh McEnany. But several other moves have been taking place as well, prompting an article in anti-Trump Bloomberg that says Meadows has “rattled White House in crisis mode.”

This is true. He is rattling the White House and many staffers are worried. They should be. If there’s one major flaw that has been present in the White House since President Trump took office, it’s that many of the people in there have had their own agenda. It was rife with leaks, which prompted the removal of the first Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus. Under John Kelly, the internal “Resistance” was flourishing, though that changed quickly following his ouster. Mick Mulvaney was nice but maintained the status quo, which wasn’t great. Now, it’s up to Meadows to continue rankling until the White House is clean of leaks, Resistance, and others who are not helping the cause.

It won’t be easy. While the President’s agenda has been strong, many of the people surrounding him have been weak. It goes with the territory as he transitioned from CEO to Commander-in-Chief. The people one can trust within a large corporation aren’t the same type of people who should be trusted in politics. That was where Priebus, the Kelly, then Mulvaney were supposed to be able to lend their expertise, but it hasn’t worked. The White House staff continues to have major flaws.

From the Russian Hoax to the impeachment debacle to the coronavirus crisis, the President hasn’t had the time to clean house and surround himself with the right people. That’s where Mark Meadows comes in. Things are changing. It’s about time.

