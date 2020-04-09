Leftists can never overtly implement the ancient ideas of their socialist national agenda. They are non-functional at best and genocidal at worst. So they always need the expedient of a ‘serious crisis’ to push them through. These range from the Reichstag fire of national socialist worker’s party Germany to the current crisis with the Chi-Com Virus.

Ideas that are absurd in normal times such as effectively locking up the innocent and releasing the guilty or decreeing basic human rights as ‘non-essential’ seem to be able to pass muster in the midst of an emergency.

People who enjoy the exercise of power should not be in charge of anything

That is a paraphrasing of a Thomas Sowell quote: “People who enjoy the exercise of power should not be in charge of anything.” It goes along with the often referenced quote of Robert A. Heinlein: “The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.”

While there are many such as our president, that reluctantly wield governmental power, others relish the exercise. Perhaps they may think of themselves as doing good, but that doesn’t change the fact that they are micromanaging everyone’s life down to the smallest detail.

The problem arises in that people who exercise this level of control rarely want to give it up.

Authoritarian is as Authoritarian does

If anything, this pandemic has finally revealed to all that leftists value control over everything else – including the cause of liberty. While many relish the issuing of dictates over everyone’s daily life, they especially enjoy shutting down the nemesis to their collective power – the basic human right of self-defense.

It didn’t matter to them that they were flying in the face of the founding documents. They supposedly know better than the experience of thousands of years of history.

Never mind that it’s like its close ideological kissing cousin, socialism, liberty control has never worked. They simply assert that as true and hope the people they rule over don’t check the numbers. It sounds emotionally true, so it has to be so.

It should be noted that were their cause ideologically pure, they would have no need to base it on lies and obfuscations. It’s always a one-sided argument with the liberty grabbers of the authoritarian socialist left. The incessantly rant on deaths from firearms but never balance the discussion with the fact that guns save far more lives than are taken. Not to mention that they incessantly lie about gun confiscation being their ultimate goal when that has always been the case.

The authoritarian socialist left never lets a good crisis go to waste

What is truly fascinating is that the pandemic has become the new version of the climate crisis. Consider that both are emergencies that require a tremendous expansion of governmental power with an accompanying wealth redistribution scheme.

Both are driven by mathematical models of what is going to happen in the future with dire consequences, if we fail to do something NOW without a second thought. Never mind the implications for individual rights and liberty for the future.

The dire predictions are designed to gather clicks and scare people into agreeing with ever-increasing impositions on liberty. The word is always that we can’t wait to argue, just listen to our experts and submit to the suppression of your liberty.

After all, it’s a matter of placing the Common Good Before Individual Good or Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz in the original version of National Socialist German Workers’ Party Germany emblazoned on it’s coinage.

The Chi-Com Virus pandemic is the new climate change crisis

Tucker Carlson of Fox news produced a commentary entitled: We must ask the experts how they screwed up the coronavirus models so badly. He made the point that if the experts messed up their predictions – as they have done with Global cooling – why should we listen to them now? Especially when the same leftists are talking about doing permanent damage to the economy, damage that will see far more lives being lost.

Now, it’s time to look ahead. If the virus is doing less systemic damage to our system than expected, then presumably, we can begin to consider how to improve the lives of the rest, the countless Americans who have been grievously hurt by this, by our response to this. How do we get 17 million of our most vulnerable citizens back to work? That’s our task. Other countries are already hard at work doing it.

…

We’re not even talking about doing it because we’re not allowed to. Any discussion of how we might transition out of the shutdown back into normal life for some reason has become taboo in this country. Go ahead and raise the question. You’ll find yourself denounced as a tool of Wall Street who doesn’t care about human life, often denounced by pro-choice activists who are happy to accept cash from corporate America. But the layers of irony are, of course, bottomless.

He then goes on to point out that many on the left are talking about a permanent change because of this crisis that sounds eerily similar to the bovine excreta used to sell the ‘Green New Deal’.

He concludes with the point that if the same people who made these dire predictions can’t explain their failure, then they should be excluded from dictating policy to the rest of us.

The time scale problem: The big difference between the Chi-Com Virus and the climate change crisis

The difficulty for the nation’s socialist left is that Chi-Com Virus pandemic presents a golden opportunity, but a terrible downside for their panic-inducing predictions. We, of course, mourn for all of the lives that have been lost during this time, but these shouldn’t be used for political purposes as the left always does. While at the same time condemning anyone doing exactly what they are doing.

The serious crisis of Global cooling , Global warming , climate change , climate change crisis, always had a time scale of 10 – 20 years. The good news for the left is that no one remembers those dire predictions after a few years. So they can make them over and over without having to worry about damaging their credibility. The bad news is that people aren’t properly panicked with these predictions.

That is reversed with the Chi-Com Virus pandemic; the dire predictions are in weeks, not years, while they can exploit these possibilities to panic into accepting all kinds of restrictions on their liberty.

The people will well remember the doom and gloom emanating from the national socialist media and quickly realize that these predictions didn’t come to fruition. So the next time around they will apply a heaping amount of skepticism to the prophets of the pandemic. Especially since these are always accompanied by demands for the for more of our liberty in the bargain.

The bottom line: The people aren’t going to put up with this that much longer

There have been many leftists who have eagerly salivated at the new-found powers at their disposal in this crisis. At the stroke of a virtual pen, they have temporally swept away whole swaths of the Bill of Rights. Except for the freedom of the press, that one is sacrosanct to the national socialist media.

Never mind that some of these new restrictions on liberty make absolutely no sense at all, such as the decision to deem a basic the human right of self-defense as ‘non-essential’ in light of the fact that leftists are now letting criminals out of their own versions of social distancing – prison.

There are many a leftist that has openly admitted to trying to exploit this crisis to empower themselves, just as they do with every mass murder tragedy. If they can’t be honest about their predictions and what it will do for them, they should be dismissed from controlling the lives of everyone else.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.