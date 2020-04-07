HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE

James Madison, Architect of the U.S. Constitution, was our 4th President when the British burned the White House during the War of 1812. Our 16th President, Abraham Lincoln, led the country through the bloody Civil War to begin reuniting the states and was assassinated in 1865.

FDR asked Congress to declare war on December 8, 1941 after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. George W. Bush stood at Ground Zero in NYC after the WTC attacks of 9/11/2001.

After these attacks on our nation, the leader in the Oval Office at the time led the response to ensure our national sovereignty would endure. Now, we have reached another make-or-break milestone.

WHAT IS DIFFERENT THIS TIME?

There has been no clearly recognized Fort Sumter or Pearl Harbor event in 2020. But, we are under attack by a foreign enemy again and our immediate response is all that will save us from extinction.

Since JFK stared down Khrushchev during the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have prepared against a nuclear attack. That’s one reason we didn’t anticipate the hijacking of airplanes in an asymmetrical attack by a non-state actor.

We have had warnings of an electromagnetic pulse [EMP] that would take down our power grid and immobilize us, possibly signaling an impending invasion. But little attention has been directed at a potential biological attack. Now it has already occurred and is upon us. We are not in the position of strength to respond that we should be.

SEMANTICS ABOUT CHINA BROUGHT US TO THIS POINT

In recent years, there has been much rhetorical volleying about how we should consider the Chinese Communist Party under a tyrant as deadly as Mao.

Trade Partner

Strategic Competitor

Near Peer Adversary

Avowed Enemy

I have been trying to sound the warning bells that Xi Jinping seeks to destroy America and subjugate the world. The CCP is not our only enemy in the world, but through their People’s Liberation Army, they are the most powerful.

We have been distracted by the very real threat of Islamic Jihad which seeks world domination for ideological purposes. I will admit that has attracted much of my own attention and counter-efforts since 9/11, both on the job with the U.S. Customs Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as since I retired 5 years ago.

Iran poses a severe threat to Israel and throughout the Middle East. A resurgent ISIS and Al Qaeda are also bent on further violence.

North Korea is a rogue state under the thumb of a petulant madman. But China is a nation of nearly 1.5 billion souls with an immense arsenal and a despot at the helm with the resources to carry out a plan to weaken the entire world into a state of vulnerability.

GENERAL SECRETARY XI

The force behind the CCP/PLA is not constrained by a concern to protect his own people in an attack against foreign countries. He quite willingly sacrificed tens of thousands and possibly hundreds of thousands of Chinese lives with the politically correct WHO in his pocket.

We may never know how many Chinese bodies were cremated and whether they were deliberately killed to cut off the spread of the deadly virus. They were expendable as China’s population is double that of the entire European continent and more than quadruple that of the USA.

It was a means to an end and the end was deemed worthy of the extreme measures needed to achieve world dominance and supremacy. We need only look at the results to trace back to the origins.

MILITARY AND GOVERNMENTAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

The United States is under extreme duress right now with the infection of many members of each of our armed services along with civilians of the Departments of Defense as well as Homeland Security. CBP and TSA Officers and Coast Guard personnel have contracted the coronavirus.

Two United States Aircraft Carriers, the Theodore Roosevelt in Guam and the Ronald Reagan in Japan, are severely limited in deterrence of Chinese aggression and hegemony at this time due to many sick sailors. The U.S. Navy has shot the messenger by firing the Captain of the TR for making this need for action by his superiors known, even though he has COVID-19 himself and is applauded by the sailors.

World leaders are testing positive regularly. At this writing, British PM Boris Johnson is reported to be in Intensive Care. Many high level officials in the Philippines have gotten the virus. Israeli PM Netanyahu is under quarantine after exposure.

People here in Hawaii, around the United States, and many other countries are hunkering down in self-isolation at home as they see wanton spread and death all around them. This is an unprecedented pandemic in modern times. Historical comparisons to the Spanish Flu a century ago and the Black Plague of the Middle Ages do not take into account the interconnectivity of today’s world.

But we don’t see the CCP and PLA experiencing this same rampant contamination which apparently originated in a biological warfare lab in Wuhan. The story of a market leaking this into the world is just plain batty.

There is every reason to attribute the global pandemic to a deliberate attack by the evil that rules from Beijing. Even John Bolton, oft called a warhawk, is cautioning us to deal with the pandemic first before war.

BUT THE WAR HAS ALREADY BEGUN

Absent a clearly defined and perceptible Pearl Harbor or 9/11 moment, we still can see that a biological agent has been unleashed upon our society like none other, which defies medical experts to counteract as it morphs into new versions and carriers. Now even animals have begun being diagnosed with COVID-19. A lion or tiger in a zoo is one thing, but our lovable little ragdoll kitty cat that is part of our family would be another game changer. We really don’t know what or when or where the next deadly development will be.

China is publicly gloating that American military posture in the South China Sea and the Western Pacific have been neutralized. I would just admonish Xi Jinping and his underlings not to underestimate the resolve of Donald Trump nor to take him for granted.

Khrushchev made that miscalculation with John Fitzgerald Kennedy. That could have led to a nuclear holocaust. I still recall the drop drills when I was a middle school student. Xi may also wind up with ashes in his mouth, not necessarily literally, but when his greed for power relegates him to the ash heap of history.

REFERENCES

It may sound exotic, but the threat is not make-believe or theoretical. A single EMP weapon, delivered on target, could essentially shut down America.https://t.co/MJVNhDPrTo — COVID-19 HAWAII (@DavidWareHawaii) April 7, 2020

The attacks are regarded by enemy military planners as a relatively easy, potentially unattributable means of inflicting mass destruction and forcing opponents to capitulate.https://t.co/CrzbvRR0x7 — COVID-19 HAWAII (@DavidWareHawaii) April 7, 2020

“The weapons can be delivered through a variety of means including satellites, long- or medium-range missile; short-range missiles launched from a freighter; from some cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles; from jets or a commercial jetliner; or a meteorological balloon.”

WHAT AMERICA MUST DO NOW

Whether or not it can hold sessions in the U.S. Capitol, Congress needs to immediately meet to address the threat of what this pandemic portends, just as POTUS, the Pentagon and NSC prepare to preempt the inevitable next stage of this Chinese attack on both our people and our sovereignty. Time is of the essence before the next shoe drops.

It could be a direct militarily attack but that would not be the final step by China. A nuke is not as likely under the concept of Mutually Assured Destruction.

We need to preclude an EMP from immobilizing us and preventing our effective retaliation. The logistics of that are not for public discussion. But, our Commander-in-Chief has to consider this of paramount importance and of the same level of urgency as stopping the spread of COVID-19 which is already devastating our homeland.

It’s more than just a double whammy. An enemy that would deliberately unleash a biological attack on us undoubtedly has an EMP scenario fully developed and ready for deployment. If you have President Trump’s ear, you are accountable to provide him your expertise on options.

If not, the history of your abject failure in a time of crisis will be written in Chinese.

