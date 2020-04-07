The World Health Organization is under the direct influence of the Chinese Communist Party. It’s not that China contributes the most to their organization. The United States does. But the CCP has made very strategic and often controversial efforts to contribute to agendas supported by the leaders of the WHO. They realize they get more bang for their buck by essentially bribing the leaders rather than supporting the WHO itself.

President Trump took to Twitter today to express his concern over the organization that is largely to blame for the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Every point is absolutely correct. They did blow it. They are very China-centric. We definitely do need to look at how our money is being used by an organization that doesn’t seem to have the world’s or America’s best interests in mind. The fact that the President banned travel to and from China at a time when the WHO was calling such actions “xenophobic” is a major feather in his cap. Lastly, we really do need to know why they gave such faulty recommendations, especially considering they almost certainly understood the potential risks of doing so.

The WHO delayed calling the coronavirus a pandemic, not because it didn’t fit the criteria but because doing so needed to be preempted by political and economic considerations in behalf of China. This idea is barely countered by anyone other than China and the WHO. Meanwhile, the infection numbers and death toll continue to rise.

Any health organization should be apolitical by default. The fact that the largest and most heavily funded health organization is in the CCP’s pocket is inexcusable. President Trump is right to question them. Their narrative has been wrong from the start.

