Virginia Governor Ralph Northam loved wearing blackface. His yearbook photos were the talk of mainstream media for a few minutes when his racist indiscretions from the past were revealed. But that story died quickly after a bit of virtue signaling from the left. Eventually, all was forgiven.
He thought it was all behind him until today when he was demonstrating the use of a face mask. A black… face… mask. NBC Washington tried to be clever about it when they posted, “In a striking moment, Gov. Ralph Northam put on his own black face mask. He urged every Virginian to do the same.”
NBC just deleted this 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kZvkzs5yqo
— Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 6, 2020
They deleted their post and replaced it with a correction. Twitter replied appropriately.
Correction: We made a misjudgment in a tweet about Gov. Northam’s face mask. We sincerely apologize for the error.
— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) April 6, 2020
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 6, 2020
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 6, 2020
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2020
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020
— Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) April 6, 2020
Kudos to NBC for acknowledging that it wasn’t a simple mistake, that someone intentionally poked fun at the Governor. In reality, it’s quite funny, though the joke was probably lost on progressives. To them, Northam is still a hero, blackface and all.