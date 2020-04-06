Virginia Governor Ralph Northam loved wearing blackface. His yearbook photos were the talk of mainstream media for a few minutes when his racist indiscretions from the past were revealed. But that story died quickly after a bit of virtue signaling from the left. Eventually, all was forgiven.

He thought it was all behind him until today when he was demonstrating the use of a face mask. A black… face… mask. NBC Washington tried to be clever about it when they posted, “In a striking moment, Gov. Ralph Northam put on his own black face mask. He urged every Virginian to do the same.”

NBC just deleted this 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kZvkzs5yqo — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 6, 2020

They deleted their post and replaced it with a correction. Twitter replied appropriately.

Correction: We made a misjudgment in a tweet about Gov. Northam’s face mask. We sincerely apologize for the error. — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) April 6, 2020

It’s okay, if anybody knows a thing or two about making poor judgements about the color of something applied to a face, it’s Gov. Northam. https://t.co/c2TnKvJGc4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 6, 2020

Why would you delete this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/orz9dTr2W8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2020

Northam misjudged his face mask a couple times as well. https://t.co/JABVzSIDH8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020

No, you nailed the Teflon governor by mistake and it was glorious. https://t.co/CaTxRAPjzn — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) April 6, 2020

Kudos to NBC for acknowledging that it wasn’t a simple mistake, that someone intentionally poked fun at the Governor. In reality, it’s quite funny, though the joke was probably lost on progressives. To them, Northam is still a hero, blackface and all.

