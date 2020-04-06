Trump didn’t select hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of the CCP Virus. He is not a doctor who is prescribing it to patients. He is also not a researcher dependent on double blind studies to come to a conclusion. Maybe he can read and that is why he is hopeful about the course of treatment.

You might think the members of the White House Press Corps, the Corporate Media talking heads and Democrats might want to do some basic Googling before beclowning themselves. You would be wrong. Yes ladies and gents, that is an actual congresswoman from Akron, Ohio.

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

History of Hydroxychloroquine

First, hydroxychloroquine was originally approved by the FDA in 1955. We have almost 60 years of experience with this drug treating multiple ailments including malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. The most common side effects appear to be related to long term use which is not the case in COVID treatment. The most common COVID 19 protocol is five days. The dose being used is also not outside of the parameters used in other illnesses.

The drug also already has several off label uses, which is how it is being used to treat COVID 19. It may also surprise you to know that hydroxychloroquine is being investigated as an adjunct therapy for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and hormone therapy. In these studies that you find the primary reason it was likely investigated as part of a combination therapy for COVID 19.

It is one of very few available drugs that inhibits autophagy, a mechanism associated with its anticancer properties. However, note that Chloroquine has other properties as well that may be very well related to anti cancer mechanism, such as zinc ionophore, and others.

So what does this mean? An ionophore is an escort of sorts. It binds to certain ions and basically escorts them across the cell membranes in the body. In this case, it holds the door of the cell membrane open to let more zinc in.

Zinc, Why Does It Matter?

Why does this matter? Here is a simple explanation from NPR. As explained in the description of the video:

When you get the flu, viruses turn your cells into tiny factories that help spread the disease. In this animation, NPR’s Robert Krulwich and medical animator David Bolinsky explain how a flu virus can trick a single cell into making a million more viruses.

A virus basically turns the inner-workings of the cells in your body into virus replication factories. Do you know what we know about zinc? It inhibits the replication of many types viruses by interfering with RNA transcription. If you have ever taken Zicam for a cold over the counter, it is because we know it interferes with both the rhinoviruses and coronaviruses that cause the common cold. The NIH has also known since 2010 that it killed the SARS, another coronavirus virus, in a test tube. The COVID 19 coronavirus must also transcribe, or replicate, its RNA to survive. It’s this process the current protocol is meant to disrupt.

In layman’s terms, choloroquine of hyroxycholorquine holds the door to your cells open and carries zinc across the threshold. Once inside, if an RNA virus is present, zinc interferes with it making photocopies of itself and taking over the cell processes. This reduces the overall viral load inside the patient giving their own immune system time to mount a response to kill the virus. This protocol slows the progress of the virus, it does not kill it.

Listen to the Doctors

Doctors in China and elsewhere did not make a random guess that this combination therapy might work. It is based on a thorough understanding of how the drugs work and how RNA viruses function. Understanding this took about 30 minutes of easy web searches. Alternately, any of the political reporters could have listened to Dr. Vladmir Zelenko, Dr Scott Atlas, or Dr. Anthony Cardillo. Zelenko and Cardillo explain exactly how the protocol works and Atlas explains there are clear biological reasons to believe it does.

So the media who is constantly screaming they want you to believe in science is too lazy to try and understand the science behind the President’s optimism. It’s almost like they want to keep you scared and hopeless. I’ll choose to believe what the doctors who see patients all day long are telling us. Especially given anyone who wants to do 15 minutes of research can find on the science behind the hope. I guess the Corporate Media just doesn’t want to.