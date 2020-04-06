Imagine if one thing had been different a few weeks ago. Just one change in our nation’s timeline could have helped turn the tide on the coronavirus criss. Imagine if a prominent Democrats like Joe Biden, Andrew Cuomo, or Nancy Pelosi had urged the FDA to issue an Emergency Use Authorization or other protocol supporting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus. Things would be very different today.

Mainstream media would have looked at the scant but promising data surrounding the treatment and immediately started championing it as a way to lessen the blow the coronavirus is having on this nation. Democrats and Republicans alike would have shown bipartisan support for such a move and President Trump would have happily embraced it. It would likely be in wide use right now, assuming the limited data we have now panned out on a larger scale, demonstrating that it’s a highly effective treatment with limited repercussions, especially among those with severe symptoms.

Unfortunately, that’s no what happened. President Trump was the first major political figure to promote the initial studies and start recommending the treatment. Therefore, both Democrats and mainstream media are adamantly against it because if it works, it would be a feather in the President’s cap. The left is so rampantly infected with Trump Derangement Disorder that they’d prefer to attack the President and a potentially life-saving treatment simply because he could gain political capital from it if it works.

The Right to Try Act is in play. At least, it should be. In fact, there are very few other ailments in which this law applies better.

There is no known treatment for the coronvirus.

It is life-threatening.

It is challenging to participate in clinical trials in some areas.

The treatment has already been approved for other diseases.

The EUA is already in place.

In most areas, there is no need to invoke the Right to Try Act because doctors and politicians are allowing it to be used as a treatment for coronavirus patients. But those who are in obtuse jurisdictions or who have doctors who are skeptical can use this 2018 law to get them the potentially life-saving treatment they need. The President even mentioned the law in yesterday’s press conference.

As the President said, “what do we have to lose?” The drug has been approved for other ailments for decades. It is safe for use by most patients. The limited results have been very promising. Will the left continue to object and harm people just to attack President Trump?

