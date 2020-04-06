Former Vice President Joe Biden has been going through a political makeover since the coronavirus crisis really started ramping up last month. He has gone from “fighter” to “stable guy with answers” in an effort to portray himself as the better person to handle crises like the one we’re experiencing.

To fit that narrative, he has been telling reporters during interviews that he wants to speak to President Trump to discuss how he should be handling the crisis based on his own experience in the White House. It makes for a decent soundbite, though nothing special. Others have made such remarks before. The difference with Biden is that, according to President Trump, he hasn’t actually made the call.

Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

The President hit his presumed general election opponent over his calls for a virtual convention that’s moved to later in the cycle. The insinuation is one that has been echoed by many conservative news outlets, including NOQ Report, that the Biden campaign wants to minimize their candidate’s exposure. He is an embarrassment every time he’s in front of a camera.

In fact, it seems likely the DNC is trying to replace him as their candidate. It may seem difficult now, considering the lack of opponents and his huge lead in delegates, but the DNC is very powerful. They can prompt Biden to drop out and essentially select who they want to run against President Trump.

The idea of Joe Biden is much better than the reality of the candidate. The DNC knows it. His campaign knows it. That’s why he is being so limited in his exposure. But if he says he wants to talk to the President, he should. Lies are not becoming of a nominee.

