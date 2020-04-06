With the coronavirus forcing many students to stay home, some parents have turned to homeschooling to keep their children sharp and prepared for when school resumes. But there have been anecdotal reports that some parents are finding they prefer homeschooling their children instead of sending them to public school and may continue doing so even after schools resumes.

One America News White House Correspondent interviewed actress Sam Sorbo about her experience homeschooling her children. She pointed to Coronavirus Homeschooling developed by the Texas Homeschool Coalition as a valuable resource parents can use for free.

Sorbo, who acted with her husband, Kevin Sorbo, in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, has been homeschooling for a while. She offered advice to parents who are now participating in homeschooling.

One of the biggest objections to homeschooling is that students supposedly have challenges developing social skills. But as Sorbo pointed out, homeschooled children often score better on their social skills than those who go to public school because they interact with other children and people of diverse ages rather than being in a single-age classroom.

There are few silver linings that pertain to the coronavirus crisis, but one area that may truly benefit is the shift to homeschooling. It’s safer and has been demonstrated to work better for many children and parents.

