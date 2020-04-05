Medical professionals who are willing and able to do so are warning us that COVID-19 is like no illness that we have ever experienced before. That applies to the way that it infects the human body and in the way that it appears to be morphing into something even more insidious.

Not only are there projections of a very serious spread in the immediate future as we are even being warned by President Donald Trump, but it looks as if this pandemic will apparently change in form and replicate itself globally with seasonal variations in both the northern and southern hemispheres of this planet.

We are all uncertain about exactly how this disease is being transmitted. Health authorities are proving themselves totally untrustworthy and lacking in candor. The World Health Organization covered up for the Chinese Communist Party for a long time in not alerting the world about what was coming. Here in Hawaii, our State Department of Health has hired a public relations firm to manage their image while avoiding any details about how and where COVID-19 is spreading in the islands.

One essential lesson that we should learn from this is that, despite our best intentions, we are our own worst enemies and even our families, friends, neighbors, and coworkers may be spreading the infection. There is absolutely no way to look at someone, even someone we have known all our lives, while they are asymptomatic and know whether it is safe to be in their presence.

At a time when we really need reinforcement from one another the most, getting together even in small groups is dangerous to one and all. The last thing any of us wants is to cause our loved ones to become ill or to lose them.

I recall one story of a husband and wife who had gone from the United States to the Philippines to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary and upon their return via Los Angeles, the husband actually had to see his wife die of COVID-19 even as he was trying to resuscitate her with CPR. At that time, he was refused even to be tested as long as he had no symptoms himself.

Yesterday, I read about bodies lying in the street in Ecuador of all places that were overwhelming the ability to remove them and give them proper respect. I also hear that the green oasis of Central Park in New York City is being used for medical emergency purposes.

These are really apocalyptic type events. If you’re into those movies, which I’m not, you may have thought this would just happen after a nuclear war. We weren’t really bracing ourselves for a biological attack. But, it really appears now that this has been deliberately engineered by the Chinese Communist Party to make the world susceptible and vulnerable to their evil purposes.

Many of us have been skeptical over the years about the threat of an EMP. If the United States and other countries were to be hit now by an electromagnetic pulse that would take down our power grid, our communications, our transportation, our food supply, it would greatly intensify the devastation of this global health crisis.

Those who have studied history would almost unanimously consider Adolf Hitler as one of the worst genocidal maniacs the world has ever experienced. There have been others. Mao Tse-Tung, who was responsible for millions of deaths mostly within China, may very well be superseded by the demonic plan of Xi Jinping.

Remember, even before this pandemic, the CCP was already persecuting Christians. General Secretary Xi was personally offended by the 1st of the 10 Commandments which God gave to Moses because it told people “You shall have no other God before me.” He began requiring churches to replace the 10 Commandments on their altars with his (Xi’s) own sayings.

That, of course, is nothing short of blasphemy. The world has been watching the persecution of Muslim Uyghurs in China, but mainly oblivious to how Christians are being persecuted and killed and even having their organs harvested prior to their demise. This is a level of evil that is virtually incomprehensible to most of us in the western world.

We all know about man’s inhumanity to man. The fallen nature of human beings stretches all the way back to Adam and Eve being cast out of the Garden of Eden for their transgressions.

Therefore, it is not at all surprising that the perpetrator of these atrocities would extend that insatiable desire for personal power around the world. There are indications that a military attack may be in the offing.

But China alone is not responsible for what is going on in the world today. It is the fallen angel Lucifer who is behind all of the human puppets he is using today to try to destroy God’s people and subvert God’s plan.

There is much more that could be said and will be as time goes on about other people that are part of this grand scheme of the ages that is nearing its denouement. It’s possible that a vaccine will be developed and people like Bill Gates may be instrumental in its deployment. There are already indications that a microchip would be implanted into people to track them and to enable them to receive the vaccine and to continue doing business transactions. This is all leading up to the Mark of the Beast 666 in the palm of the hand or the forehead as prophesied in the Book of Revelation.

An Antichrist is coming who will offer world peace and will be accepted by most people. A one-world government has already been proposed by former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

There have always been many false prophets in the world. But as world history reaches its ultimate conclusion, Babylon will re-emerge. Those with wisdom already know who is the probable embodiment of the False Prophet. He is the leader of a major world religion. Not one who died in the 7th Century but one who is still among us today.

Today, Sunday, April 5th is Palm Sunday. This is the day that Jesus entered into Jerusalem riding on the back of a donkey in humility. People threw palm branches down to honor him. Four days later he was arrested and on what we now call Good Friday, he was crucified on an agonizing cross. But the grave could not hold God Incarnate and on the 3rd day He arose. That is the day that we now celebrate as Easter which falls within the Jewish festival of Passover.

It is definitely no coincidence that President Trump has warned that this next week ahead will be one of the worst in this global pandemic of COVID-19. Good Friday, despite its name, is the darkest episode in the world thus far. But, Easter is the most glorious because Jesus is not dead! He has risen from the dead and is alive and is ascended to the right hand for the Father in Heaven!

It has aptly been observed that the night is always darkest just before the dawn. Right now we are in the depths of night. But the Light of the World will soon return.

Do not expect life on Earth to return to what it was. That epoch in human history has now seen the curtain fall. What matters now is that we are all prepared for what lies ahead. Our mostly secular American society must now realize that there is indeed a Higher Power and we are not in control of our own destiny. This is not the time for ecumenicism.

There have always been false deities and false prophets but there is only One Creator of the universe who is still in charge. He took upon Himself the form of a man to bear the punishment which we deserve. Our redemption is in our belief in His Divine sacrifice in our behalf and acceptance of His perfect will in our lives.

COVID-19 is just a more visible manifestation of the powers of darkness that have always fought against the Garden of Eden existence which God designed for us. Our own stubborn will in the personages of Adam and Eve brought upon us what we are now seeing to its conclusion. They chose their own human will rather than to trust in and follow the All-Knowing God. May we now realize that we cannot solve this world health crisis through our own mortal human knowledge.

It took this crisis to get the attention of the world. As I said earlier, we are our own worst enemies even to those whom we love the most. So, I admonish us all to observe the recommendations of staying home and social distancing. But let us use this time wisely to get down on our knees in prayer and seek His guidance and deliverance as we finally, at long last, let God be God and not try to usurp His Omnipotence, Omniscience and Omnipresence.

Proverbs 14:12

There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.

