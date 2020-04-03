In an era when is seems like to month of March lasted a year and a half and April could be twice as long, more Americans than ever are tuning into the news. Every day information critical to getting back to some kind of “new normal” is shared. However, because the passage of time is a phenomenon that bends based on perception, the Corporate Media is switching the narrative with speed that is unbelievable.

It is hard to believe the acquittal of President Trump happened just about 60 days ago. There is nary a whisper of Ukraine in any media outlet. This is despite them trying to convince you the country was critical to our own national security earlier this year. That notion is laughable now.

The Big Picture

It is also funny to think that at the end of January the media was broadcasting news of the impeachment nearly 24/7. There was almost nothing else on cable news. Until the very end of the month, when President Trump banned travel from China to the United States. He did this based on preliminary information regarding the health threat posed by the CCP Virus.

All the media did at that point was tell you how unnecessary this was, racist even. Everyone from Mayor Bill DeBlasio, to Nancy Pelosi and even AOC told how important it was to ‘patron’ Chinese restaurants and visit Chinatown. This continued right up through early March. The implication was clearly the CCP virus was not a serious threat. Of course the media jumped right on the narrative. Here Is a partial collage of headlines from earlier in the year:

Now of course, this previous footing has evaporated as the media and Democrats are desperate to convince you Trump did not act fast enough. This manipulation comes from questions in the daily press conferences, headlines such as “Let’s Call it Trumpvirus” in the New York Times. Now add 74 of these brave firefighters sending a letter to the Murdochs at Fox News blaming hosts there for downplaying the seriousness of the virus. Yet Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld were taking it very seriously in late January. Media Matters called Fox host’s fear mongers for questioning what was going on in China at the time.

A Narrower Lens

The big narrative is easy to chase down. If you are paying attention, it is really very obvious. However this narrative spin can be done on almost any topic related to President Trump if you watch closely enough. The naval hospital ship Comfort is now docked in New York harbor. On March 18, 2020 this vessel was not expected to be ready for weeks. None of this was fast enough according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who expected his hospitals would be overrun in 45 days.

The ship underwent its maintenance and staffed up in what some people call Trump time. Not even two weeks later it arrived in New York Harbor fully repaired and fully staffed. ‘

Help on its way! The floating hospital USNS Comfort has arrived in New York City, providing much-needed relief for city hospitals on the front line of COVID-19 https://t.co/4CeR2XorzD pic.twitter.com/PQyC6a5fZZ — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 30, 2020

Now even this heroic effort is not good enough in a mere five days.

With great fanfare, Trump traveled to Norfolk, Va., to personally see off the ship, saying it would play a “critical role.” There are only 20 patients on board. A top NY hospital official says, “It’s a joke” https://t.co/YNMYOEU9fe — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) April 3, 2020

The Rest of the Story

Neither of the naval hospital ships was ever intended to care for patients diagnosed with the CCP Virus. Secretary Esper was clear when talking about the ships that the intention was for these vessels to care for patients with other conditions. There are two primary reasons.

First, the medical staff on these ships are primarily trauma and emergency medical professionals. This prepares them well to take accident victims and other medical and surgical patients requiring life saving operative care and recovery. It does not make them infectious disease specialists.

Second, the goal was not to unnecessarily expose military medical professionals to the virus. They live on the ship in close quarters. The recent experience on the USS Roosevelt demonstrates why this would not be ideal.

Meanwhile, the temporary hospital set up in the Javitz Center, will converted to a coronavirus care location. This is despite the fact is is staffed with Army personnel. The patients currently there are not suffering from the virus and will be transferred to the Comfort to isolate them from the patients that are. So soon, the Comfort will have more than 20 patients and be of assistance in handling the CCP Virus outbreak. That was announced Thursday. It was not even mentioned in today’s update of the New York Times article from yesterday.

Nothing Will Ever Be Good Enough

President Trump could announce an approved cure for the CCP Virus in his daily briefing today. The media and Democrats would then criticize him for spending money and resources unnecessarily. Even when the Task Force manages to go above and beyond to expedite assistance, it is not good enough. The biggest problem is that nearly every story related to this crisis is subject to that kind of 180 degree turn. And it is no small wonder the media is the only participant in the current crisis that appears to be underwater in their approval rating from the American people.

Yet they will change nothing. The mask slipped precariously in 2016 for those of us that pay close attention. Now they are standing there pretty much naked gazing at their own navels while larger audiences than normal point and laugh.

*Note: Following the lead of other publications, this writer refers to COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus as the CCP Virus to emphasize the role of the Communist Chinese regime in perpetuating this global health crisis.