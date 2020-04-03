Leaders of the Democrats are already laying the foundations for Impeachment 2.0. Representative Adam Schiff is proposing a 9/11 style commission. The purpose would be to investigate the Trump administration’s response to CCP virus outbreak.

Legitimate Questions

There could be a legitimate use of such a commission. A useful after action study would ensure we are properly prepared going forward for a highly contagious illness that caused a nationwide epidemic. That would be appropriate and helpful.

Questions such as what are the appropriate levels of key supples to hold in reserve, how to activate the very successful private/public partnerships at warp speed and other issues could indispensable. If we could stand up a containment and mitigation response in a week as opposed to a month, that would be an achievement. More specific guidelines for the preparedness of some of our major urban centers also seem in order. Strategic stockpiles, not solar panels needs to be specified it would seem.

However, what Representative Schiff and his boss Speaker Nancy Pelosi are proposing hardly looks to be productive in that way. The Democrat’s preferred narrative is also being dutifully carried by their allies in the Corporate Media. The allegation is President Trump did not take the threat of the CCP Virus seriously enough soon enough. They are salivating for a misstep in the loan processes specified in the CARES Act. They will also be digging for anything they can spin into an incompetence narrative to attack the President.

Democrats Flawed Thinking

Democrats have really not thought this through. Right now, polls show approval of congressional Republicans is higher than that of Democrats for the first time in a long time. This poll published before Speaker Pelosi’s craven political machinations that delayed the CARES Act passage. Since America was home and glued to the process, this politcal game was visible to many more people than when we are all busy at work. Not a good look.

Next, Congress and the media are at the bottom of the pile when it comes to Americans approving of their behavior during the crisis. Again, this poll was taken prior to a number of media companies dropping the coverage of the Task Force briefings in full and the shenanigans that went on during the passage of the CARES Act. The Vice-President, who leads the Task Force holds a slightly higher approval number.

Doctors vs Democrats

However the real problem is the approval ratings for the CDC and NIH. These agencies are score more than 20 points above Congress and 36 points higher than the media. Why does this matter? The proxies, or faces of these agencies have become akin to rock stars during the course of this pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx are key members of the Task Force. They speak regularly to Americans through the daily pressers and interviews. Both have reassured the American public that the President is listening to health experts and is looking at the data to make decisions.

This led the media to criticize Dr. Birx. This effort was led by the New York Times and Democrat narrative spinners Maggie Haberman and Noah Weiland. If you ever want to know what the DNC and Deep State wants you to believe, look at Maggie’s Twitter timeline between 4 and 7PM Monday thru Friday. However, since the perspective provided by Dr. Birx was confirmed by Dr. Fauci several times, this attempt fell flat. It also doesn’t help the Times was praising Dr. Birx a mere 16 days before.

Democrats vs The Military

These very popular and trusted resources will be front and center on any testimony given to a commission. . Along with the Vice-President and leaders of the military’s public health commission, supply chain planning and medical corps. All of these people have been involved in various aspects of the response from the day the Task Force was established. Unfortunately for Speaker Pelosi and the Corporate Media, the military and the medical system have 73% and 36% of Americans saying they trust that institution a great deal or quite a lot as of 2019. By way of contrast, Congress, Television News and Newspapers sit at 11%, 18% and 23% respectively.

Democrat vs Themselves

Finally, Representative Adam Schiff is the head of the Intelligence Committee. The first whispers of the problems in Wuhan came through intelligence community. Where was Adam Schiff in January? Running ridiculous investigations and preening as a Lead Impeachment Manager. By the time President Trump was acquitted of those farcical charges on February 5, 2020, he had already established the Coronavirus Task Force and put restrictions on travel from China to the the United States.

I remember when it was said that Nancy Pelosi was a masterful political strategist. It would appear she will be fighting a losing battle here. In part based on her own public behavior in late February encouraging people to visit Chinatown in San Francisco. But what be most problematic is her asking Americans to go against their own inclination to trust health professionals and the military. You can’t hold an appropriate commission without their testimony and most Americans will find them far more trustworthy than either Pelosi or Schiff.

*Note: Following the lead of other publications, this writer refers to COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus as the CCP Virus to emphasize the role of the Communist Chinese regime in perpetuating this global health crisis.