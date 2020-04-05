Being alone in one’s car is one of the safest forms of self-quarantine possible. There is no way to contract the coronavirus from others, nor can an infected person spread the disease when they’re driving around in their car. But Big Government’s need to have complete control over a situation that’s out of their control has prompted some draconian measures, including giving large tickets to drivers for… driving.

Pennsylvania State Police officers pulled over Anita Shaffer, 19, over a broken taillight. When they asked her what she was doing, she told them she was just “going for a drive.” But with travel restricted to only essential activities in Pennsylvania and most other states, “going for a drive” is now illegal in much of America. She was given a $200 ticket which she plans to fight in court, according to The Blaze.

The citation was the first issued in Pennsylvania for a violation of the stay-at-home order, WHTM-TV reported. Shaffer has pleaded not guilty and plans to take her case before a judge. Interestingly, Shaffer later discovered that her taillight, in fact, did work.

Isolation can be challenging for many people trying to make it through the coronavirus crisis. There’s a thin line between enforcing laws for the sake of public safety and losing the public trust by turning to fascist measures. America is better than this.

