To say former Vice President Joe Biden was confused during his Sunday morning interview with George Stephanopoulos would be an understatement. It would also be a broken record as the presumed Democratic nominee for president hasn’t appeared fully lucid during an interview for months, perhaps longer.

He added in a few previously debunked lies just to make it interesting.

Joe Biden AGAIN falsely claims President Trump cut the CDC's budget. An AP Fact Check said that's "wrong." In fact, the CDC’s "financing has increased" under Trump. Plus, under VP Biden, the White House proposed cuts to CDC’s funding 5 out of 8 years. https://t.co/MVvgeFwter pic.twitter.com/Ewpa4o56s8 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 5, 2020

Joe Biden just called on President Trump to enact the Defense Protection Act and appoint a supply commander to combat the coronavirus. President Trump invoked the DPA on March 18 and appointed a supply commander last month. pic.twitter.com/h15mu2saix — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) April 5, 2020

As noted in these Tweets, the President did NOT cut the budgets for the CDC. In fact, the CDC budgets have increased every year of his presidency. But the false narrative that started during the Democratic debates has persisted thanks to a complicit mainstream media and a willfully ignorant Democratic voter base. As for the President’s use of the Defense Production Act, it’s hard to tell whether Biden was just confused or lying.

At one point in the interview, he appeared to forget the name of the coronavirus. Rather than calling it the WHO-approved name, COVID-19, or any of the other various names such as the Wuhan Flu or Chinese Coronavirus, Biden first started calling it the “cona” before opting for the simpler, “virus.”

Joe Biden appears to forget the word “coronavirus.” It’s not called the “cona.”pic.twitter.com/SATING8Yya — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2020

In another example in which confusing and falsehoods collided, Biden claimed the President was too slow in addressing China with the travel ban. But Biden himself didn’t acknowledge the efficacy of the travel ban until April 3, more than two months after the President enacted it. Keep in mind, this isn’t a grueling hour-long interview. It was 11-minutes of softballs from Stephanopoulos.

Joe Biden lives in a alternate reality. Over 2 months ago, when Trump announced travel restrictions with China, Joe Biden was criticizing Trump for “xenophobia.” Today, Biden criticized Trump for the speed he enacted the travel ban. Biden didn't support the ban until April 3. pic.twitter.com/vndvvmPBTj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2020

With all of the things scaring people today about the coronavirus, from the disease to the economy to the rising authoritarianism, it’s not comforting to listen to Joe Biden stumble his way through interviews. He struggles with literally every question.

