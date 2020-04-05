The tragic story of the husband and wife who ingested fish tank cleaner to fight the coronavirus has fallen off the radar for most. The husband died and the wife became sick before touring news and talk shows blaming the President’s advice for their actions. That tour stopped once it was revealed they were not Trump supporters, but rather heavy supporters of Democrats.

The Arizona woman who said that she and her 68-year-old husband ingested a substance used to clean fish tanks after hearing President Donald Trump tout chloroquine as a cure for the coronavirus has given thousands of dollars to Democratic groups and candidates over the last two years. The woman’s most recent donations, in late February, were to a Democratic PAC, the 314 Action Fund, that bills itself as the “pro-science resistance” and has vocally criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and held up her case to slam the White House.

Still, some progressive journalists continue to pretend like the couple were Trump supporters blindly following a false variation of the President’s “recommendation.” One such journalist is Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan, a popular host of several shows who has written prolifically for several left-wing publications.

Yes, yes, the couple were so dumb to ingest the wrong chloroquine but 1) not sure Trump believers get to accuse fellow Trump believers of dumbness, and 2) what the hell is Trump doing dispensing misleading ‘medical’ advice from the podium? Sorry, how is that not dangerous? FFS. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 5, 2020

Despite dozens of people correcting his mistake, the Tweet remained up eight hours later. Al Jazeera, the Qatari-run news outlet known for anti-American and anti-Trump propaganda, has not attempted to correct the record, either. Like most other progressive outlets, they have not issued corrections on original posts claiming the couple were Trump supporters, opting to bury the story instead.

The couple who drank fish tank cleaner were Democrats: https://t.co/s84o3HCt8q https://t.co/WEjcqRm6Ij — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 5, 2020

"Trump believers." They were as anti-Trump as it gets. But hey, the progressive narrative and anti-American rhetoric are both essential to having a post-truth society, so facts are irrelevant to some people. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 5, 2020

This “journalist” trying to clean up his own embarrassment by… attacking supporters of @realDonaldTrump. Problem is he got it wrong again. Looks like the people who drank FISH TANK CLEANER were Democrat supporters.https://t.co/XG1RP5s8on@AlJazeeraPR – you have a problem. https://t.co/hSHawPPa02 — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) April 5, 2020

Woman Who Ingested Fish Tank Cleaner Is Prolific Donor to Democratic Causeshttps://t.co/2Ah86WJezOhttps://t.co/nfXq6VgG59 — Just Jen ✝️ (@jen_myPsalms182) April 5, 2020

But the deeper issue with this Tweet and the unified narrative coming out of leftist media is that hydroxychloroquine is unproven and therefore should not be recommended by anyone at the White House. The biggest problem with this narrative is that it’s tied to an agenda from the left that desperately wants the coronavirus to cause as much havoc, fear, and even death as possible. This is a play against the President, not some misplaced sense of caution driving the narrative. If Joe Biden, Andrew Cuomo, or Nancy Pelosi had been the first to promote expanding use of the drug, the same media attacking it would be pushing for it instead.

If this drug can improve chances for people to recover from the coronavirus, then we should be doing everything we can to study it while not delaying getting it into the hands of doctors. It’s absurd to obstruct it at this point, but that’s part of the authoritarian agenda being pushed by progressives. It’s why the American Conservative Movement is holding the Saving America Conference, April 18 on Facebook Live.

As long as the fake news media continues delivering fake news, it’s imperative that patriotic, lucid Americans do everything we can to spread the truth. It’s unfortunate we have to fight the coronavirus, the panic, and progressives at the same time.

