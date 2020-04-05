The hatred towards President Trump by the radical progressives adored by mainstream media and beloved by TDS sufferers across the nation is usually unhinged. They have narratives, agendas, and bald-faced lies that have become so pervasive, it’s not longer shocking when they share them to the masses. But sometimes they’re able to contrive things so out-of-touch with reality, one must double-check to make sure they’re not being duped by a parody account of satire site.

Case-in-point, Laurence Tribe. The Harvard law professor and darling of the leftist conspiracy theory crowd came up with one of his most asinine and insulting ideas today. As one would expect, it has been widely shared on social media. His phone is likely blowing up as producers across the progressive media spectrum attempt to book him so he can repeat the theory on-air. Yes, it’s that bad.

What if we were to learn that Trump suppressed scary information re COVID-19 (and the needed federal response) in January to postpone the economic turndown until it could no longer endanger his Senate acquittal? Retweet if you wouldn’t be surprised by his making that tradeoff. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 5, 2020

“What if we were to learn that Trump suppressed scary information re COVID-19 (and the needed federal response) in January to postpone the economic turndown until it could no longer endanger his Senate acquittal?” Tribe Tweeted. “Retweet if you wouldn’t be surprised by his making that tradeoff.”

It’s the type of theory that will almost certainly get legs as Democratic leaders and progressive mainstream media recognize the evil efficacy of this Tweet. They’ll run with it, not because they believe it’s true (though the least lucid in their group probably do) but because it has most of the necessary elements for the left to embrace without question.

First, it’s short and sweet. Democratic leaders love short and sweet because they do not believe their voters can understand complex concepts. Second, it cannot be debunked quickly. Oh, it can be debunked easily, just not quickly, by comparing the President’s response to the coronavirus to that of other world leaders. His actions also contrast nicely against Democrats’ reactions in January that leaned towards claims of xenophobia rather than serious concern over the coronavirus. Unfortunately, leftist voters often make decisions based on the word of their Resistance leaders; they don’t consider facts in their post-truth echo chamber.

But the biggest reason it’s an ideal theory for the left to run with is because it plays to their false perceptions of the President. They believe he’s an authoritarian who will commit whatever evils are necessary to keep himself out of trouble. Therefore, they will see this theory and scream, “Eureka!”

And now the media will spin this gem by Laurence Tribe as if it is true. As Nancy Pelosi called it, it is the wrap around smear. @BrianStelter will be the first on it. What if we find out that aliens invaded Earth and Laurence Tribe is a hybrid? How is this man employed? https://t.co/AiyjOPYO4B — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 5, 2020

Tribe is a brilliant tactician for the left. He went so far as to invoke the amateur “retweet beg technique” that is common for smaller accounts but should be unnecessary for accounts of his size. But he sincerely wants his latest machination to go viral, so he degraded himself willingly to benefit the cause. It’s not a coincidence that this came out right after former Vice President Joe Biden had a debacle of an interview with George Stephanopoulos. To Tribe, running cover for the de facto Democratic nominee while also smearing the President was two birds slain with one Tweet.

Before the coronavirus changed the world, our vision for the American Conservative Movement included a focus on countering the bias from mainstream media and their favorite talking heads. The immediate need of reversing the rise of authoritarianism has not changed any of our long-term goals; debunking theories like Tribe’s will be on the ACM’s agenda soon enough. In the meantime, our efforts are directed towards the Saving America Conference on April 18, a free digital conference on Facebook Live that is already packed with incredible speakers.

Know this: The left will do or say literally anything to harm President Trump. This philosophy has been galvanized by the weakness of their candidate. Laurence Tribe has prostituted himself for the sake of defending his team. And he’d do it again in a heartbeat.

