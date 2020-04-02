I was curious, so I started looking up some stats of death rates. In the worst-case scenario—the administration is telling us it is 2.2 million deaths and we are a nation of approximately 330 million people—that would mean the death toll would be 0.67% of our population.

Unemployment is skyrocketing, and estimates from the Fed state unemployment may hit 32%. This would be the highest in our nation’s history—24.9% during the Great Depression in 1933.

With another month, I expect the unemployment rate to be the higher, possibly around 40%, if not higher.

Tens of thousands of small businesses will collapse, and just large corporations will remain. People’s jobs, life savings, and home values will be decimated. These measures will surely sweep in socialism. All this to save approximately 2 million lives because they state we will have only about 100,000 to 240,000 deaths if we take these harsh measures.

So we will add trillions to the debt, vastly devalue our currency, and weaken the nation as a whole for 2 million people?

I’m not callous to these numbers. Every life is precious, but I have to ask this question, are the American people and the world better off with a weakened America or strong America?

The answer is self-evident.

I wonder if any of these experts that are advocating shutdown would say if fighting the Civil War was worth the cost? I’m positive they would all say yes, as I do.

If we take soldier deaths, not including civilians deaths, the Civil War resulted in approximately 620,000 lives. Our population in the 1850’s census was 23,191,876. That means the death rate was 2.7% of the American population or roughly four times higher than the worst-case estimates (2.2 million deaths) of COVID-19.

Not to mention the 2.2 million is based on a model taken from Neil Ferguson from Imperial College which originally estimated 500,000 deaths in the UK, which was later revised to 20,000.

So even our estimate in 2.2 million is highly questionable. Even Stanford professor John Ioannidis states that data indicate we’re severely overreacting to the Coronavirus.

So I’m wondering when we will start acting like Americans and do that which made us the greatest country on the face of the earth, and stop being control by fear and start asking the hard question?

How long can we go before we can’t rebound from this, and the great American experiment ends?

What measured approaches can we take to protect American lives while not suicide our country at the same time?

I ask these questions because this is not just a viral pandemic that we have to confront but a political reality that our nation’s future is at risk. I ask because I want a debate on what we need to do to save this great republic of ours.

I do not believe the approach we are taking is the best path forward. I don’t have all the answers, but we need to be the America we once were and have this hard conversation before it is too late.

Konstantinos Roditis is a government reform and taxpayer advocate and was a 2018 nominated candidate for California State Controller. You can follow him on Twitter & Facebook.

