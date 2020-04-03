It’s funny how predictable the responses to the CCP Virus have been. When our EIC, JD Rucker, went on with Jeff Dornik on the Gatekeepers Podcasting Network show, their discussion of the way government and people are reacting to the coronavirus has proven to be absolutely correct so far. It’s big government all the way down as the only solutions being offered.

As Rucker noted, the federal government should be the last line of defense. As President Trump has said many times, the cities and states should be doing everything they can to handle their medical needs. But many are pointing fingers at the administration to not only take charge of caring for those affected by the coronavirus, but also in bailing out the people and businesses.

This video was recorded before the bailout was signed, but it rightly predicted everything that has happened so far. If there was a need for new conservative movement to form, this whole coronavirus crisis is the wake up call.

