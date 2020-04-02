The hot takes on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ unhinged CCP Virus rant video yesterday were shockingly diverse for a video that was under two-minutes long. There were at least a dozen disparate angles from which conservatives on social media could attack as the freshman Congresswoman called on people to go on a “rent strike.” She wants to teach those dastardly landlords a lesson. Never mind that this is arguably the darkest non-wartime hour in our nation’s history. For Ocasio-Cortez, there’s no bad time to promote Marxist principles.

Two of my favorite perspectives came in a single quoted-retweet:

AOC is so irresponsible. She literally has no idea what she's talking about, can't form a sentence without using the word "organization" 17 times, and won't explain her point on why capitalism is bad because she doesn't know how to. https://t.co/AhP2cZdonk — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) April 2, 2020

That clip is getting most of the play on social media, and rightly so because it’s completely unhinged in both topic and presentation. We’ve grown accustomed over the last 14 months to AOC being unhinged, but this was one of her special moments when she detaches further from reality than normal.

But the clip that got my attention was, in my humble opinion, hyper-leftism encapsulated in just a couple of sentences. The beginning of the two+ minute clip is standard Democrat rhetoric about how President Trump didn’t make the right decisions, act quickly enough, or listen to scientists. One does not have to be a radical progressive to make those claims. Most Democrats repeat them simply because they’re emotion-driven accusations that are subjective and therefore require no evidence. But near the end, we get to the meat of the issue as she went after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis:

Here’s @AOC going on a rant about how Trump didn’t take coronavirus “seriously” and that people are dying because of him. However, Trump put travel restrictions on China early on and AOC claimed it was racist for people not to be going to Chinese restaurants because of the virus pic.twitter.com/xQZZxlmwt7 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 2, 2020

It’s apparently DeSantis’ fault that people were “packing” beaches and spreading the CCP Virus across the nation. And therein lies the biggest difference between a conservative and a radical progressive. Conservative see people going to the beach and either recognize them as living their lives and enjoying the virus-killing UV rays, or we see them as idiots. It all depends on how we perceive the risk of going out in public, and neither perspective is impeachable. But to an authoritarian like AOC, these poor people are all victims because government didn’t step in and mandate compliance. They have no personal responsibility for their actions in the eyes of leftists because we’re all incapable of making decisions on our own. We’re just fools who must be subjugated for our own good.

To AOC, the only way we’re able to survive in this world is by depending on government to do the thinking for us. This is why we need a conservative movement during and after the crisis. The left is coming for our rights.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.