New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has effectively cut off access to the unalienable human right of self preservation by shutting down the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). The message on the portal for the New Jersey National Instant Criminal Background Check System reads in part:

“On Saturday March 21, 2020, Governor Phil Murphy announced he is putting New Jersey in lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. Per Executive Order 107, he is ordering the residents of New Jersey to stay home, directing all non-essential retail businesses closed to the public. At this time, the order includes New Jersey Firearms State Licensed Dealers. The New Jersey State Police NICS Unit is directing the vendor of the NICS Online Application (NICUSA) to turn off the NICS Online Services for submitting NICS transactions by eliminating the “Request Form” button, effective 9:00pm EST, Saturday, March 21, 2020. You will still have the ability to view the message board and the status of previously submitted transactions. This “Request Form” feature will remain off until further order by Governor Murphy.”

[Emphasis added]

Jared Yanis of Guns & Gadgets streamed the announcement on his channel this afternoon. Everyone should note that this kind of draconian move will only deprive the innocent of their means of self-defense.

With the additional layer of control of ‘universal’ background checks, no one aside from criminals will be able to obtain any kind of gun, empowering criminals and the government at the expense of the subjects of New Jersey.

The bottom line: This is why we reject liberty control

This is a prime example of why the pro-liberty right resists government control over liberty and private property. Instantaneously with the flip of a virtual switch, the basic human right of self-defense has been cut off for the people New Jersey at the whim of the governor.

The government has been busy releasing criminals, while at the same time depriving the innocent of a means to defend against them. The liberty grabber left often parrots frequently encountered emotional lies on ever increasing ‘common sense’ restrictions on freedom as though anyone would reject that which is couched as being ‘common sense’.

We’re in a crisis situation with law enforcement stretched to the breaking point. Everyone is their own first responder. So, while they endanger the public with one action, they are depriving the people of their means to protect themselves with another.

