Millions of Americans are on edge over the Wuhan Coronavirus, subsequent economic downturn, and political responses to both that include “stay at home” mandates for many areas. Unofficial domestic terrorist group Antifa has some members promising to turn violent as a result.

Andy Ngo, Editor-at-Large for The Post Millennial, has been the tip of the spear in outing Antifa for months. He follows their moves and, perhaps more importantly, their Twitter accounts to discern their plans and expose their radical ideology. The group claims to be against fascism but has demonstrated the use of fascist tactics to promote their agenda. Now, that agenda may include turning violent:

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, some American antifa accounts are promising violence. pic.twitter.com/g2gEd69yDe — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 22, 2020

"Salish Sea Black Flag" is Jaymie Jamison aka Nicholas James Armstrong (the #AntifaTerrorist who has been Stalking, Assaulting and Harassing me for the last year). Jaymie is an EXTREMELY Violent Individual and I have zero doubt "They" plan to Riot and use Violence Against ppl. pic.twitter.com/FhPTtu1rIG — The Muslim Republican (@RealSaleemJuma) March 22, 2020

Though the group is generally associated with the radical left, they have turned many Democrats against them with their violent ways. Now, they’re trying to be apolitical with a contradictory push for anarchy and totalitarianism… a forced freedom, so to speak. But their primary goal seems to be to seed chaos in America through violent dissent and street-based intimidation.

This response to calls for shutdowns across the country runs counter to their calls for anarchy but aligns with the authoritarian angle. As long as it’s other people who are under the thumb of the government, they seem to be okay with it. But once the threat turns on them, they are quick to push for violence.

There is plenty to be concerned about without having to worry about Antifa antagonizing an already-delicate equilibrium in America. But as terrorist groups often do, they see the fear and discontent as opportunities for their group to advance.

