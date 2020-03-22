If we leave Hollywood to do what it always does when it comes to virtue signaling, chances are they’ll continue to embarrass themselves. But what’s the fun in that when we have opportunities to take jabs at them regularly? A recent video of Tinseltown’s brightest led by Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot singing John Lennon’s Imagine went viral on social media. It was intended to be hopeful, which always struck me as odd considering the line that many leftists, including Gadot, love to highlight is, “Imaging there’s no heaven.”

A song that tells people to pretend religion, heaven, and our Creator are somehow bad things that should be imagined away should never be considered hopeful, but since the song’s 1971 release it has been a rallying cry for atheists around the world. Here’s the video for the record, though I don’t recommend watching it.

Actor and rare Hollywood conservative Nick Searcy came up with the perfect response to the hopeless heathens of Tinseltown. His version of Imagine is one for the ages, lambasting the left’s virtue signaling and supporting President Trump in these trying times.

Imagine. https://t.co/JbfSADpWKz — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 23, 2020

