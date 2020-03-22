It should have been 100%. Every Senator on Capitol Hill should have been able to recognize the dire straits America finds itself in with the Wuhan Coronavirus causing economic havoc and putting millions of Americans at great risk. Unfortunately, it’s 2020 and partisanship supersedes the needs of the American people, at least in the eyes of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party she controls.

“We’ll see what happens,” President Donald Trump told reporters after the vote. “I think we’ll get there. To me it’s not very complicated. We have to help the worker, we have to save the companies.”

It really shouldn’t be complicated at all. Democrats are using their favorite boogeyman to justify blocking the bill, claiming “corporations” are being given too much of the $2 trillion bill. What they pretend to not see is that this particular corporate bailout, which is very similar to past bailouts supported by both parties, is a much-needed infusion that will help regular Americans protect their jobs as well as their 401Ks. But Pelosi is banking on her mainstream media puppets to spin it as if the rich are being made richer by the plan. This is a bald-faced lie.

“The markets are already reacting to this outrageous nonsense,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “We’re fiddling here. We’re fiddling with the emotions of the American people, fiddling with the markets.”

The sad reality is that Democrats are well-aware this will do more damage to the economy. In fact, they’re banking on it. They are using this bill as leverage to pack in their own pet projects, most of which have absolutely nothing to do with the coronavirus or the economy. They believe they can pull the wool over the eyes of the American people through their mainstream media propaganda wing. All the while, Americans are suffering. Now is not the time for partisanship, but that’s exactly what Democrats are doing.

One source thinks D leadership decided crisis provided big opportunity to pack goodies into bill, so bipartisan process/momentum broke down. Economists believe there is no time for a partisan standoff. But here we are. D’s counting on media cover & “corporations” talking point. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 22, 2020

There is no room for games. An economic collapse is coming. In many ways, it’s already hear. We have no idea what the long-term effects of the de facto shutdown of the economy will be because most Americans are focused on how to get through the next couple of months. Democrats have an opportunity to help unite this nation. Instead, they are willing to destroy lives for the sake of political gain.

This action must be remembered. Even when we’re starting to recover from the coronavirus, it’s imperative that Americans are aware of the political games Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats are playing right now. Mainstream media isn’t going to do it, so it’s incumbent on everyone who reads this article to share it with as many people as possible. This political maneuver cannot go unpunished.

Do NOT let mainstream media run cover for Pelosi and the Democrats. This is an unambiguously devastating move by the left that puts their political ambitions above the dire needs of the American people. This betrayal must never be forgotten.

