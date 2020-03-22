We often use Twitter as a way of telling a story from the perspective of regular Americans as well as social influencers. But there are times when reactions are so heinous, we decide not to even publish them. It’s not out of a need to protect idiots from their own thoughts being exposed to the masses. It’s out of a sense of integrity that some perspectives simply must not be dignified by any exposure at all.

Such is the case with the many hideous reactions to Senator Rand Paul’s announcement that he has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. It’s sad and potentially deadly news as it dignifies the first case in the upper chamber of Congress. It also means other Senators are going to self-quarantine based on exposure to an infected Senator. But above all else, it means someone has contracted a potentially deadly disease, and that’s never a circumstance that should be celebrated.

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Nevertheless, there were plenty of leftists celebrating on social media. The depravity of some Americans wishing sickness and death on another American is beyond the pale. Even news that sexual predator Harvey Weinstein has tested positive shouldn’t be celebrated. Whatever one feels about the disgraced Hollywood mogul, we must remember that he’s been in contact with other people who are now at risk as a result.

Now is not the time for partisanship. We must unite as a nation to fight this crisis. It isn’t just a health scare. There are so many potential disasters that are coming from this. Economic turmoil is already happening. The opportunity for government officials to subvert our rights and seize more power both during and after the coronavirus pandemic should terrify everyone. Then, there’s the emotional toil this is taking on a nation and the whole world; things will not go back to “normal” anytime soon. Perhaps things never will. We cannot give into our basest sensibilities, nor can we make this a political play.

The partisanship at work regarding the coronavirus is disgusting. If we can't come together to fight this common foe, we are lost as a nation. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 22, 2020

We need protection and healing as a nation. This crisis is bigger than anything we’ve faced in modern history. Politics must be set aside. In our polarized political world, we must come together or the damage may be too great for our nation to bear.

