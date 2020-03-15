Perhaps Joe Biden simply misspoke. Maybe he just forgot what his actual perspective on climate change and fossil fuels really is. But he sounded like an extremist during the Democratic Debate Sunday night on CNN when he said, “No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period. Ends.”

Currently, the oil industry is arguably the most important catalyst for economic growth. The less we’re beholden to the Middle East oil interests, the better off we are. But both Democratic candidates want to end fracking. They want to end drilling. They want to pretend like there’s a way to keep our edge regarding fossil fuels by eliminating our ability to accumulate it.

Joe Biden on what he wants on energy policy: “no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends” Biden is just as extreme as AOCpic.twitter.com/OEfmm61kPl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 16, 2020

Strong close by Joe Biden, not coughing a single time. But he made himself unelectable in the fall with his anti-drilling, anti-fracking, anti-coal, pro-open border positions throughout the debate. @realDonaldTrump is going to mop the floor with him. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) March 16, 2020

Demand for fossil fuels may be lowering, but that that’s not a signal that we need to abandon the industry altogether. In future decades, perhaps centuries, that may be possible. But today, destroying the oil industry is absolutely ludicrous.

