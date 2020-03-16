Which is worse, the coronavirus or the panic that has ensued as a result? At least one group believes it’s the latter and they’re trying to spread further fear across the nation through mass text message distributions and chain-message tactics. Their claims are that the U.S. military and the White House intend to announce a two-week quarantine through the Stafford Act which would essentially impose martial law across America.

The National Security Council Tweeted late Sunday night that the text message is a hoax. This should concern us as their handling of the situation means the message has been distributed widely already.

Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus — NSC (@WHNSC) March 16, 2020

As noted by our EIC earlier, there are concerns among many patriots about authoritarianism as the new normal. But even in his warnings there were no concerns about the White House going so far as to invoke martial law or mandatory universal quarantines. This seems to be intended to cause another rush on grocery stories and supply outlets.

I received one myself, though not through mobile. It was distributed through a Twitter group but matches what was shown by Mike Cernovich below. Cernovich knows a thing or two about hoaxes.

The Stafford Act Text Message Announcing an Emergency Quarantine is a Hoax By now you or someone you know has received a hoax text announcing martial law. With some minor variations, the texts all read the same: “In 48 to 72 hours the president will evoke what is called the Stafford act. Just got off the phone with some of my military friends in DC who just got out of a two hour briefing. The president will order a two week mandatory quarantine for the nation. Stock up on whatever you guys need to make sure you have a two week supply of everything. Please forward.”

The Stafford Act has already been invoked, but not for the purpose of ordering a two week mandatory quarantine for the nation. The fact that this message is widespread tells us it’s not a silly prank. Someone is making an effort to spark further panic in the United States. My EIC was among those who asked who it could possibly be.

Was this a foreign disinformation op, a prank by private parties, or an op paid for by people who want to short the market? https://t.co/AJqtq0Cncd — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 16, 2020

Russia? China? Democrats? Pranksters? Principalities and Powers? Who do you think is behind this? — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 16, 2020

To me, most fingers point to Russia. This is simply their style. They’ve been using disinformation campaigns in the United States for longer than most Twitter users have been alive. It was their primary goal of the 2016 election “hacking” to sow seeds of discontent and further divide the nation. They want Americans hating other Americans, parties not trusting each other, and a polarized culture that embraces divisiveness over unity. They also want chaos in America, and considering how insane the responses to the coronavirus has been so far, it seems that Russia’s goals are being achieved.

There is an outside chance that it’s China, though their concerns seem to be much more self-centered. They are more worried about deflecting blame for the coronavirus than causing harm to other nations. Could it be the Democrats? That isn’t outside of the realm of possibility, though it’s nearly impossible to conceive anyone official within the DNC or any campaigns would participate in something like this. They’ll go low, but not this low. If it’s the “Democrats,” it will be a radical element willing to harm others in their efforts to make their point. Think Antifa, only digital. The thought that it’s someone trying to take the markets down even lower also isn’t inconceivable, though highly unlikely.

You will first hear about national quarantines through the White House, not through a text message chain. Anyone with “insider” information warning you to rush out and buy more toilet paper is playing you for a fool.

