After years of derision on the common sense subject of being prepared for disaster, the media has turned on a dime. Prepping is suddenly cool while they trying to pretend that for years they haven’t made fun of people getting ready for emergencies.

The video and story on preparing for a pandemic was quite prescient. It was from the infamous series Doomsday Preppers that ran on the National Geographic Channel a few years ago. While many watched these shows looking for ideas on how to get ready, the true purpose of the series was to make fun of the people they portrayed.

That has all changed. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it all real for everyone. As they say in the Navy, this is not a drill. Suddenly everyone is running out to buy toilet paper, sanitary wipes and now food to bunker down for the duration. They are also stocking up on guns and ammo, but the authoritarians are strangely silent on that score.

Could it be that this goes directly against their ‘everyone wants to give up their guns and liberty’ narrative? A crisis will have first-responders occupied with emergency medical needs, thus everyone will have to protect themselves. This goes directly against the false narrative of the liberty grabber left that no one needs a gun.

Media mendacity: Their political agenda is more important than saving lives

As they always do, the media’s and the authoritarian left’s (but we repeat ourselves) first instinct was how to exploit the crisis for their crass political advantage. This ranged from a regurgitation of the usual leftist control schemes to doing the opposite in keeping everyone safe: Gun confiscation.

As they say, when all you have is a hammer (and sickle), everything looks like a nail. While the authoritarian media begrudgingly endorsed prepping when it was too late, causing people to panic and run out to potentially spread a deadly disease, they are scrupulosity avoiding the question of guns.

So, why are they keeping mum on the subject of self-defense? Several reasons, one because they don’t want guns in the hands of their political opposition. They will happily accept the security of firearms in their possession. However, their predilection for double standards has them desirous of everyone being disarmed.

They always seek to empower themselves whatever the ‘serious crisis’. A leftist decides to go on a mass murder rampage, they use it as pretext to deprive people of their unalienable human rights. A pandemic rages throughout the world and they see it as an opportunity to demand more restrictions on liberty.

“Armas? Para Que?” Guns? For WHAT? To fight the government?

Those were the infamous words of Fidel Castro in his first speech upon entering Havana on Jan 8th, 1959, ridiculed gun ownership. From Havana in 1959 to Champaign, Illinois in 2020, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Authoritarians always betray themselves having a first instinct for control. This begins with having a monopoly on the use of force. Thus, while they’ve begrudgingly acceded to the idea of prepping, they are desperately trying to avoid the full implications of the practice.

The bottom line: No one cares how much you virtue signaled when everything falls apart

The same people who complained about the easy availability of guns have suddenly discovered that guns aren’t easily available. People who believed their own bovine excreta are finding out that you can’t just buy guns online. Even worse, they’ve come to the stark realization that waiting periods can be deadly.

Having a means of self-defense is an important part of prepping. That partially explains the why authoritarian left ridicules preppers. It’s not that it goes against the narrative of needing a gun, but it goes against the whole idea of dependence on the government.

