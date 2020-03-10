Joe Biden needs to win Michigan. It’s a swing state the President won in 2016, so winning the primary will do more than give Biden more delegates. It will solidify his reputation as being better than Bernie Sanders at defeating President Trump. But at a campaign stop at a factory today, Biden got a little agitated over a question about the 2nd Amendment.

So far, we’ve found two versions of the video. The one above is longer and seems to have better audio, while the one below from Benny Johnson gives a clearer picture of Biden’s angered facial features as he berates the guy.

Joe Biden is touring an auto plant in Michigan, a *must win* for Democrats.

A blue collar Union autoworker asks Joe about protecting gun rights.

Biden:

– Screams at voter

– Points finger in his face

– Says he will ban “AR-14s”

– Insults him

– Looks scaredpic.twitter.com/xgVLRDd2SR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 10, 2020

Biden initially noted that he wasn’t going to take guns away, noting that “you’re full of sh*t.” Then when the worker mentioned a “viral video” Biden lampooned the notion, comparing it to other viral videos that he seemed to insinuate were false. He then proceeded to describe his love for guns, including shotguns that he and his sons used for hunting.

From there, he says he’s only going to take AR-14s away. There are, of course, no such thing as AR-14s, but it’s close enough for the discussion. He later appropriately calls them “AR-15s.” But the sticking point in the heated debate seemed to be Biden’s description of them as “machine guns” while the worker rightly referred to them as semi-automatic rifles. Biden continuously asked him why he needed 100 rounds. The typical AR-15 clip holds 30 rounds.

Joe Biden was agitated, confused, and confrontational, sticking his finger in the guy’s face at the start. But he only had two mental lapses in the minute-and-a-half video, so he can latch onto this exchange as forward progress.

