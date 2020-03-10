I have been referring to a Joe Biden election as the Autopilot Presidency. An increasing number of events in the last few days have increased my concerns about the likely nominee’s health and mental capacity. It is time for the DNC and the Biden family to come clean and tell the voters what is going on.

This video is from an event today in Michigan. There are several primary elections today including Michigan. It is more than possible the former Vice-President will be well on his way to winning the nomination outright by midnight.

Joe Biden is touring an auto plant in Michigan, a *must win* for Democrats.

A blue collar Union autoworker asks Joe about protecting gun rights.

Biden:

– Screams at voter

– Points finger in his face

– Says he will ban “AR-14s”

– Insults him

– Looks scaredpic.twitter.com/xgVLRDd2SR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 10, 2020

Even members of the corporate media are sharing this with more charitable characterizations. Here is CBS campaign reporter Bo Erickson:

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." "I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

I think conservatives need to avoid making light of this or mocking it. This is one of series of events where Biden has become uncharacteristically aggressive. If you watch the video, you can see he is desperately seeking a familiar face. There are none in his field of vision. His affect, or facial expression is also not typical. Add this to multiple videos where he is not capable of reading a teleprompter accurately, loses words and names completely along with other foibles and it is more than reasonable to suspect something is very wrong.

There are rumors that even the next debate between Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders is going to be modified. The candidates will be seated and take questions from the audience in a town hall format. The Sanders campaign has objected to this. When Sanders was asked about Joe’s recent issues he declined to speculate. However, he did say that a candidate needed to be able to make more than a seven-minute speech. That was the length Biden spoke for in Detroit last night.

We would all be wise to respond with valid concerns and some degree of compassion. If this were your neighbor, your uncle or someone in your community, that would be your response. I am hopeful that even President Trump provides a measured response more like Senator Sanders. Pointing out a valid deficit as Sanders did is fine. Mocking or being perceived as cruel about the signs of a type of disease that affects families on both sides of the aisle is not.

However, the Democrats need to come clean with some kind of statement. Most of the party faithful fell in line behind the DNC’s obvious Super Tuesday strategy of consolidating behind the former Vice President. It is likely that pattern will continue in the elections held today. As videos like this continue to infiltrate even the corporate media, voters will demand an explanation. Especially if the campaign or the party starts to limit or modify Biden’s public appearances.

It may turn out that President Barack Obama was being correct and kind when he reportedly told his Vice President “You don’t have to do this Joe”. It also may be significant in why he has not endorsed Biden despite the fact most prominent Democrats have. Even so, if this pattern continues, voters have an absolute right to demand some answers. Neither of the other candidates, Sanders or President Trump display these types of behaviors despite being the same age range. Further, this is not a reemergence of childhood stuttering.

The ability to maintain the illusion of normalcy is over and Americans have the right to elect their President. The individual who will make and guide policy. Not a figurehead being driven by party elites or the unelected bureaucracy. At this point it is nearly safe to assume you will actually be electing the Vice President to take that role if Biden could even complete campaign, let alone a single term.

If this was my father or husband, I would end this and take him home. I hope someone who cares for Joe at least considers it.